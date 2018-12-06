International Workshop on Grapevine Trunk Diseases heads to Canada in 2019

The 11th International Workshop on Grapevine Trunk Diseases will be held in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada from 7-12 July, 2019.

Convened by one of the world’s leading grapevine trunk disease researchers, Dr José Ramón Úrbez Torres, of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and supported by the International Council on Grapevine Trunk Diseases (ICGTD), the workshop will include oral and poster presentations on topics such as etiology, pathogen detection and identification, biology, epidemiology, host-pathogen interactions and disease management.

A dedicated session entitled ‘Management of grapevine trunk diseases’ will be held on Friday 12 July and will be focussed at growers and industry members. This special session will present all of the latest research on management strategies and future prospects for grapevine trunk diseases.

This workshop provides an ideal opportunity for Australian researchers and industry members alike to learn from and be involved with the international effort to fight grapevine trunk disease.

Additionally, the workshop will include a field tour to showcase the Okanagan Valley grape and wine industry. Further information, including deadlines for abstract submission, registration and booking of accommodation can be found on ICGTD website.