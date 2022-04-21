Gapsted Wines happy with harvest

Gapsted Wines CEO and chief winemaker, Andrew Santarossa, is happy with the quality of the wines from the 2022 vintage. PHOTO: Gapsted Wines Id:23404

A roller coaster season with lower–than–average yields has led to exceptional wines out of one of North East Victoria’s wineries.

The harvest for the 2022 vintage started back on February 23 at Gapsted Wines where the growing season had been balanced with the mild weather and summer.

Chief executive officer and chief winemaker, Andrew Santarossa, said the summer rain allowed good canopy growth “which is incredibly important in allowing strong, intense and balanced varietal expression.”

“We were able to create some amazing varieties of wines with our Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir displaying beautiful expression of aromatic, flavours and acidity,” he said.

“While displaying elegance and balance between the flavours and tannin ripeness in our red wines like Merlot, Shiraz and our Cabernet Sauvignon.”

With more than 3000 tonnes of grapes picked over the harvest it has meant Gapsted Wines has been able to generate over $8 million to the local economy, with money going directly to growers, employees and Gapsted Wines’ suppliers.

“The wines will be going to domestic sales while export is an important part of our business so we are able to grow nationally and internationally,” Mr Santarossa said.

Originally published in the Wangaratta Chronicle