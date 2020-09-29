Food, wine and agribusiness to target $23 billion by 2030

An ambitious industry-led plan to grow South Australia’s food, wine and agribusiness sectors to $23 billion by 2030 has been launched.

Part of the State Government’s Growth State initiative, the Food, Wine and Agribusiness sector plan sets out a clear pathway for growth for an industry which currently supports more than 76,000 jobs across South Australia.

“Food, wine and agribusiness are key pillars of South Australia’s economy, and their importance has been further highlighted in recent times as we’ve worked through recovery efforts, first for drought and bushfire, then COVID-19,” said Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, David Basham.

“Today I’m proud to launch this industry-led plan to grow these sectors to $23 billion by 2030 through expansion and innovation.

“In 2018-19, South Australian primary industries and agribusiness revenue totalled $15.2 billion, directly supporting over 76,000 jobs. Working together with these vital economic sectors, we will continue to grow what is already our largest export sector.”

The plan to grow the sector to $23 billion by 2030 focusses on six key components:

Adopt new technology to grow productivity

develop a skilled workforce;

improve our digital and transport infrastructure;

create new market opportunities;

ensure production is sustainable; and

establish an operating environment that is supported by responsive and effective regulation.

Minister Basham said the Marshall Liberal Government is supporting industry growth through initiatives such as the $150 million Regional Growth Fund, the $25 million rebuild of the South Australian Dog Fence and the $10 million mobile blackspot program to increase regional productivity.

“This plan has been created alongside industry, for industry, and provides direction and focus on six key areas with high growth potential,” said Minister Basham.

“Our produce is known around the world as some of the best and we want to enable the great work already being done in this sector to sustainably increase, so we can share even more of what we do with the rest of Australia and the world.”

Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson said South Australia is known for being home to some of the world’s best food and wine regions.

“South Australia’s food, wine and agribusiness sector plays an absolutely critical role in growing our economy,” said Minister Patterson.

“To help accelerate the state’s economy, our focus is on partnering with industry to help businesses thrive and grow, and to assist them to begin or increase selling to markets outside of South Australia.

“We’ll only be able to rise to this $23 billion challenge if industry, the government, and all other stakeholders approach this with a sense of shared purpose, focus, and partnership.”

Executive Chairman of Primary Producers South Australia, Rob Kerin, said: “Our primary production industries have faced the great adversity of recent history with strength and courage. We now need to channel that into growing our industries, to increase profits and production.”

South Australian Wine Industry Chief Executive, Brian Smedley, said: “South Australia is our nation’s wine state. Our winemakers respect their heritage while looking to the future for innovation, and ensuring environmental sustainability remains a focus.

“This gives the wine and grape industry a unique proposition to look toward a sustainable growth trajectory, as outlined by the Growth State Sector plan, through adoption of key initiatives.”

Food South Australia Chief Executive Catherine Sayer said: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been heartening to see how South Australians threw their support behind local food producers, growers and manufacturers.

“We believe this plan sets a clear pathway to continue to improve competitiveness and profitability for our food and beverage industry.”

The Food, Wine and Agribusiness Growth Sector Plan is jointly owned by partners Primary Producers SA (PPSA), Food South Australia, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, and the South Australian Government, who will form the Steering Committee responsible for driving the sector plan, along with the Department of Primary Industries and Regions, and the Department for Trade and Investment.

The plan will contribute to the South Australian Government’s Growth State plan to achieve an increase in Gross State Production to an average rate of three percent per annum.

