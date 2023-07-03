ADVERTISEMENT

Discover the Power of Smart IoT Irrigation in Australian Vineyards

With the challenges that Australian grape growers face, such as unpredictable weather patterns and an ever-changing climate, smart irrigation solutions have become increasingly important. Accurate soil moisture monitoring is essential to ensure vines receive the right amount of water for optimal growth and yield.

That’s where IoT technology comes into play. The Milesight EM500 Soil Moisture Sensor utilises LoRaWAN technology to provide accurate data, enabling timely decision-making for vineyard owners and managers. By implementing smart irrigation in vineyards, grape growers can significantly improve their crop quality and increase their yields.

Article provided by a 3rd party contributor