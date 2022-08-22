ADVERTISEMENT

Australia responds to Kiwi Prosecco decision

Words by Harrison Davies

A recent decision by New Zealand to recognise Prosecco as a protected geographical indication has been described as disappointing by representatives of the Australian wine industry.

The agreement means that only Italian Prosecco from the Prosecco region will be able to be sold under that name in New Zealand.

The recognition comes as part of a larger bilateral trade agreement between New Zealand and the European Union.

The decision follows a similar agreement between China and the EU in 2021 and comes as part of a long-term campaign by Italian winemakers to recognise Prosecco, whose grapes they identify as Glera, which they began in 2009.

Australia has been producing Prosecco since 1999 and argue that the name refers to a variety of Grape, rather than a geographical indication.

Damien Griffante, director of strategy & international affairs at Australian Grape & Wine, said the announcement was a blow to Australian producers.

“We are disappointed in the decision as reported and are seeking clarification of the impacts from the New Zealand government,” he said.

“The New Zealand government FTA decision on Prosecco does not alter Australia’s position in our own negotiations, to continue to strongly protect the legitimate rights of Australian producers to grow, produce and sell wines made from the Prosecco grape variety.

“Prosecco to New Zealand in the year ended June 2022, is valued at roughly $3.5 million.”

New Zealand was reported to be the destination for 85 per cent of Australia’s exported Prosecco

