Meeting on proposed reopening of gold mine next to Adelaide Hills winery

As reported by Adelaide newspaper The Advertiser, hundreds attended an Adelaide Hills meeting yesterday (Monday August 19th) to discuss the potential effects if a mine is reopened next to Bird in Hand winery.

Terramin has lodged an application with the State Government to revive the gold mine site, which was last mined during the 1880s.

Potential impacts on groundwater quality and availability, noise and extra trucks trundling down Hills roads were among the concerns raised about the project.

Bird in Hand winery’s general manager Jared Stringer told the meeting the gold mine does not align with the picturesque region’s reputation of high quality food and wine. He added the truck movements to the mine could impact tourism in the area.

Terramin chief executive Richard Taylor denied there would be be negative impacts on the Hills’ horticulture, wine or tourism industries, instead urging the benefits to the region would be significant.

Mining Minister Dan van Holst Pellekaan said he had listened to the community’s concerns and encouraged locals to make submissions during consultation, which runs until September 20.