Winemakers welcome consultation on the National Alcohol Strategy

WFA welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Health, the Hon Greg Hunt MP, to conduct further consultation on the draft National Alcohol Strategy 2018-2028 (NAS) following the Ministerial Drug and Alcohol Forum (MDAF) meeting held last week.

Ministers agreed that further consultation would take place through a roundtable, with a range of invited stakeholders to discuss the issues and consider options before final consideration of the NAS by the MDAF later this year.

Tony Battaglene, WFA chief executive welcomed the opportunity.

“The draft NAS is an important step to minimising alcohol-related harms. However, as drafted, the NAS targets all consumers rather than those most at risk.

“The recognition by federal, state and territory governments that the draft NAS requires further consultation, will provide a more comprehensive and effective strategy.

“Minister Hunt has shown strong leadership and we support the recognition of Ministers that the alcohol industries are important stakeholders who can potentially play a crucial role in preventing and minimising alcohol-related harms.”

Battaglene said it makes sense to engage in the development of such a strategy.

“Australian winemakers work hard to create an environment, particularly at their cellar doors, where people can enjoy their wines responsibly.

“Winemakers want to be part of the solution to combat risky drinking, but we can only do that if we are considered full stakeholders in national strategies.

“We look forward to working with all levels of Government to find long-term and effective solutions to harmful alcohol consumption,” Battaglene concluded.