Zero alcohol sales soar at pubs and Dan Murphy’s & BWS

Image courtesy Endeavour Group.

Demand for no-alcohol drinks has risen over the last few years and Australian drinks and hospitality company Endeavour Group is growing its presence in the space.

Across its retail stores Dan Murphy’s and BWS, sales of zero alcohol products have grown more than 150 percent in the last 24 months, with 329 different products now on offer.

“Zero alcohol products remain one of our fastest growing categories. We think it is great that more Australians are embracing drinking less and better, which is why we want to lean in and support this trend,” said Endeavour Group Director Buying & Merchandise Tim Carroll.

During the month of July, sales of zero alcohol products typically double in BWS and Dan Murphy’s.

“The majority of customers first discover the great quality of the new wave of zero alcohol when trying them for specific occasions, such as Dry July, mid-week drinks or if they are the designated driver. Once they have tried them, they keep coming back for more – which is why we keep seeing consistent sales all year round,” Carroll added.

The popularity of zero alcohol is also booming in pubs, with Endeavour Group’s hospitality arm ALH Group seeing an increase in demand of more than 130 percent in the last 12 months with beers being the most popular choice of patrons.

According to Australian social change organisation DrinkWise, the growth of the zero alcohol movement is a “positive sign”.

“The increasing popularity of zero alcohol products is a positive sign that Australian consumers are making active decisions to cut back on their alcohol consumption. It’s no longer just the choice for designated drivers either, with consumers opting for zero alcohol options to suit a range of lifestyle choices,” DrinkWise CEO Simon Strahan said.

Carroll said Endeavour Group was committed to offer the biggest zero alcohol range across its network.

“Our purpose across Endeavour Group is to create a more sociable future together, whether that’s bringing locals together at the pub or helping customers celebrate special occasions, and what we are seeing is that customers are increasingly asking for zero alcohol options for those occasions, which is why we want to lead in this space,” Caroll said.

