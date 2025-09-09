Young grapegrowers “critical” to Barossa’s future

Barossa’s 2025 Next Crop participants (L-R): Hugo Schild, Scott Hannan, Clint Schulz, Huon Fechner, D’Arcy Hamon, Hayden Schubert, Jett de Ruiter, Joshua Knights, Krys Smith, Hayden Materne, Jed Habermann, Caitlin Thorn, Byron Hoffmann, Kalie Lynch, Cooper Sonntag, Katelyn Keller, Lourens Coetzee, Ryan Heidenreich, Adam Schiller, Luke Heidenreich, Aden Neldner, Elliot Guthrie, Angus Schild. Image courtesy Barossa Australia

The Barossa is demonstrating its support for young grapegrowing talent with the region’s 2025 “Next Crop” leadership program including 22 young people working in Barossa grapegrowing.

Barossa Australia’s Grape Barossa committee launched the leadership program “Next Crop” 15 years ago, in a bid to build capability, boost confidence, and instil hope for the future in the next generation of its grapegrowing community.

“The program has been so successful, Wine Australia now co-funds the program nationwide,” said Barossa Australia viticultural development manager Nicki Robins.

“By January 2026, Barossa will have 90 alumni of Next Crop, 80% of whom have stepped up into leadership roles in their family or corporate businesses,” she said.

“Now more than ever, in today’s challenging landscape, brands like Barossa must lead through capability-building, innovative thinking, and strong leadership,” said Robins.

“Winegrape growers are grappling with a range of pressures—from declining profitability due to lower grape prices and rising production costs, a hotter and drier climate, changing market trends and increased competition from other alcohol categories, global market headwinds, and cost-of-living concerns.”

“Succession planning is crucial for the region,” said Robins. “Generations of effort have shaped Barossa’s success, and our grapegrowing families will continue to be the backbone of the industry into the future.” said Robins.

Upskilling grapegrowers

Barossa’s Next Crop runs for nine months. Alongside leadership trainer Jill Briggs of Affectus, Barossa Australia organises experts to present monthly on topics including:

wine industry history and outlook

communication and negotiation

succession planning

financial and business management

digital media and Agritourism opportunities

value chain thinking

governance and legislation

environment and climate change adaptation

capacity building and mentoring

Barossa’s 2025 Next Crop has also been tasked with developing projects to benefit the region, originating from the group’s vision: Barossa. Vibrant. Heritage. Unforgettable experiences, shaped by sustainability and diversity, the mission of which is “to showcase the diversity of the Barossa”.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!