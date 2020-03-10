Yellow Tail and Casillero del Diablo top wine brand power index

Australia’s Yellow Tail and Chile’s Casillero del Diablo have topped the Wine Intelligence Global Wine Brand Power Index (GWBPI) for third year in a row amid declining brand power as a whole in the wine category.

The third annual Wine Intelligence GWBPI is tracking decreasing consumer awareness levels, albeit at a less steep rate than the previous edition of the report.

This year, recalled purchase levels are also lower — most likely a factor of reducing awareness levels.

The 2020 Wine Intelligence GWBPI incorporates consumer feedback from six key brand health measures and an index is calculated at a global level as well as at a country level across 21 key wine markets.

As well as expanding the scope of the Index by one market, the mix of markets has changed slightly: Chile, Denmark and Switzerland have been removed, while Colombia, Finland, Hong Kong and Mexico have been added.

Yellow Tail and Casillero del Diablo once again top the GWBPI, claiming the top two spots, respectively.

As such, the Australian and Chilean brands performed very well in the index relative to the size of wine production in these countries.

Additionally, a third of the top 15 is comprised of US brands – notably Gallo and Barefoot – which, in part, is due to the influence of the large US wine drinking population in the study and the affinity American consumers show towards domestic wines.

Notable movers on the GWBPI include Barefoot, which has jumped 8 places to make it into the top 5, and Frontera, which has climbed seven places to make 8th in the index.

Santa Carolina has also climbed seven places to tie for 12th with Beringer. On the other hand, Mouton Cadet has fallen 5 places to 10th and Robert Mondavi has fallen 7 places to sit at 14.

Torres has also climbed two places to make it into the top 15 this year.

Commenting on the report, CEO Lulie Halstead said, “The advantages of a powerful brand are clearly demonstrated in the global wine market today”.

“However the path to becoming a power brand is becoming harder, as consumer knowledge levels in the wine category decline and ‘noise’ from other drinks categories increases.”

