Yalumba partners with Studio A for Sydney Contemporary

Yalumba has announced a partnership with Studio A at this year’s Sydney Contemporary art fair, which it says presents “an extraordinary collaboration that blends artistic expression, social inclusion, and the legacy of one of Australia’s most iconic wines”.

As part of the collaboration, Yalumba has provided 50 magnum bottles of its iconic wine, The Signature. Each bottle has been transformed by Studio A artists into a unique work of art, creating a limited-edition collection that celebrates individuality and collaboration. The collector’s edition magnums will be exhibited at Sydney Contemporary and available for purchase during the fair for $225 each.

Studio A is a Sydney-based social enterprise that champions artists with intellectual disability, supporting them to build sustainable careers and share their voices through art.

In describing the activation, Studio A CEO and artistic director Gabrielle Mordy said the collaboration is “all about creativity, inclusion, and the power of meaningful connections”.

“By transforming each magnum of The Signature into a stunning one-of-a-kind artwork, our artists are sharing their creativity and voices with new audiences while raising vital funds that empower them to thrive professionally.

“We’re thrilled to see such an iconic Australian wine brand champion inclusion and celebrate the unique talents of artists with intellectual disability,” Mordy said.

Yalumba proprietor Robert Hill-Smith said the partnership feels like a natural fit for the winery, which has long valued creativity and community.

“For 175 years, Yalumba has been guided by a spirit of community and creativity, so it is a privilege to partner with Studio A for Sydney Contemporary.

“The transformation of our Signature magnums into works of art is a beautiful expression of individuality and collaboration. We are proud to help provide a platform for these artists to share their remarkable talents and stories with the world.”

All 50 bottles will remain on display for the duration of the fair before being shipped to buyers, with $10,000 in proceeds supporting Studio A’s inclusive arts programs, helping provide vital materials, studio space and mentorship that nurture the next generation of artists and open doors to opportunity.

