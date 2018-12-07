Yalumba announces partnership with Tasting Australia

Yalumba is the new selected wine partner for the Tasting Australia festival, which will take place in Adelaide from April 5-14, 2019.

South Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment David Ridgway said Tasting Australia is “thrilled to welcome Yalumba as the major wine partner for 2019”

Yalumba will be showcased at a number of Tasting Australia events over the ten days, including the Town Square which is open every day during the festival in Victoria Square.

One of the many standout events of the festival is Due Volte at Yalumba. This dinner will be held in the winery’s space, Tanks 11 & 12 where two of Sydneyy-based Italian chefs, Alessandro Pavoni (Ormeggio at The Spit, Via Alta) and Giovanni Pilu (Pilu at Freshwater), will treat guests.

Yalumba Managing Director Nick Waterman is elated to be paired with the event. “All over the world, wine, food and tourism are becoming inextricably linked. We saw the opportunity to be involved as the selected wine partner of this world class event, alongside local and international chefs and showcasing the best of SA tourism, to be a perfect fit for the Yalumba brand and a great opportunity to showcase our new collection.”

The festival expects to exceed the 60,000 visitors in 2018 to the Town Square, Masterclasses and specialty dinners during the 2019 festival. Yalumba sees this as a great opportunity to showcase a new collection of wines to highly engaged food and wine enthusiasts. This new collection of wines will be released globally March 2019.

“The team at Tourism SA has built an amazing festival over ten days and we are delighted to be a part of it; it’s going to be fun,” Waterman said.

The Tasting Australia program is now on sale with more than 90 events to choose from.

About Tasting Australia:

Tasting Australia Tasting Australia began in 1997 and is now an annual 10 day eating and drinking experience festival held in South Australia. It is owned and managed by Events South Australia on behalf of the South Australian Government and South Australian Tourism Commission.