Xanadu’s Cabernet wins four trophies at National Wine Show of Australia 2018

Xanadu has scooped up another four trophies at the National Wine Show of Australia 2018.

A successful night for Xanadu, the 2016 Xanadu Stevens Road Cabernet Sauvignon was awarded the ‘Red Wine of Show Trophy’, the ‘Single Vineyard Dry Red Trophy’ and the ‘Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy’. This wine’s ‘Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy’ win marks Xanadu’s sixth consecutive win of this trophy.

In addition, awarded to outstanding Australian wines that have shown consistency of style and quality, Xanadu’s Cabernet Sauvignon was presented with the ‘Red Wine of Provenance Trophy’. The pedigree of this wine was recognised for its sense of place and ability to age and improve in bottle across 2007, 2010 and 2017 vintages.

The four trophy wins brings the Xanadu Cabernet trophy tally to fourteen at the National Wine Show of Australia since 2009 – a testament to the passion and dedication of the winemaking and viticulture team.

Since 2009, Xanadu’s Cabernet Sauvignon wines have won 31 trophies and 104 gold medals across the Australian wine show circuit. Xanadu Chief Winemaker, Glenn Goodall, says: “We are so proud to have picked up three trophies with our 2016 Stevens Road Cabernet. It is such a special vineyard. To be honest, it still seems quite unbelievable to have now won six consecutive Cabernet Sauvignon Trophies at the National Show. Winning the Red Wine of Provenance trophy with our Xanadu Cabernet, on top of all this, really is the icing on the cake! It’s a great result for Margaret River and a huge achievement for the entire Xanadu team”