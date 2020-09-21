Wynns launches flagship wine as part of annual collection

Coonawarra winery, Wynns, is set to release its Harold Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon as part of its ‘Wynnsday’ collection launch on the first Wednesday of October, the 7th.

This is only the third time this single vineyard wine has been launch from the winery, the first vintage being from 2001 and the second in 2013.

Sue Hodder, senior winemaker at Wynns Coonawarra, said, ““We are pleased to share with you ‘Harold’ as our Single Vineyard wine for our 2020 collection. Notably, Wynns’ very first Single Vineyard label was the 2001 Harold Vineyard and, in 2013, Harold was selected again”.

“The 2018 is an excellent continuation to beautifully showcase the quality and terroir of this special vineyard,” Hodder said.

The 9-hectare Harold Vineyard was planted in 1971 on a shallow ridge in terra rossa soil and was named after Harold Childs who farmed the area prior to selling the land to Wynns.

This land was purchased by Wynns in 1966 and planted to the current Cabernet vines in 1971. In 2001 the Harold vineyard produced exceptional fruit, and it was decided in 2004 to release the first bottling of this unique, single vineyard wine.

Over the last fifteen years the vineyard has been renovated and re-trellised. Drip irrigation was installed to save the vineyard through the severe drought of the last decade, and selective compost on shallower soil areas has also nurtured the vines back to health.

As is Wynns’ tradition, the first Wednesday of October marks the release of the winery’s annual collection.

This year, the 2020 Wynnsday Collection comprises five special wines from the heralded 2018 vintage, including the Harold Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon.

Hodder says the 2018 vintage saw the winery’s oldest vineyards perform exceptionally well.

“Wynns is fortunate to have many older vineyards and the 2020 collection, where we release wines from the 2018 vintage, reveals their individuality beautifully,” she said.

Available from Wednesday, October 7, the 2020 Wynnsday collection includes:

Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Wynns Black Label Cabernet is a true icon of Australian wine. First produced in 1954, it has a reputation for ageing gracefully and displaying excellent varietal and regional characteristics. The wine is produced from only the top quality 20 to 25 per cent of Cabernet Sauvignon fruit grown in our terra rossa vineyards.

Black Label ‘old vines’ Shiraz 2018

Wynns ‘Black Label’ Shiraz is a superb example of Coonawarra’s cool climate style. Wynns is privileged to grow Shiraz on many prime locations within Coonawarra. We select the Black Label Shiraz from the oldest of them including the Undoolya vineyard which was planted in 1894.

V&A Lane Shiraz 2018

V&A Lane is a long, straight road that dissects Coonawarra’s famous terra rossa strip at its midpoint. Surveyed in 1851, the lane divides the original electorates of Victoria and Albert, and the area is celebrated for exceptional cabernet sauvignon and Shiraz wines.

V&A Lane Cabernet Shiraz 2018

The cabernet vineyards from V&A Lane have been important contributors to Wynns’ top wines for many years. However, this area is also gaining a reputation for great Shiraz and a marriage of the two varieties is a part of Wynns history, going back to its earliest blends.

Harold Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

In the best Coonawarra vintages, Wynns winemakers Sarah Pidgeon and Sue Hodder have the privilege of selecting one single vineyard to bottle separately. They choose from a small group of Cabernet vineyards that have their own important stories to tell. Notably, Wynns very first single vineyard label was from 2001.

