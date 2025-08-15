WSET reveals full wine line-up from 2024/25 Diploma

Image courtesy WSET

For the first time, drinks educator WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) has publicly shared the complete list of wines used in its 2024/25 Diploma tasting exams, offering a unique glimpse into the globally recognised qualification—and of the 42 wines on pour, only three are Australian.

WSET’s flagship Level 4 Diploma in Wines includes six units, three of which feature tasting exams:

D3: Wines of the World

D4: Sparkling Wines

D5: Fortified Wines

These units challenge students to analyse and evaluate a wide range of wines through blind tasting, supported by theoretical understanding. Exams took place between October 2024 and June 2025 at WSET diploma centres around the world.

“Our job is to present students with styles and quality levels that reflect the world of wine today, whether that’s a rare Blaufränkisch from Burgenland, Austria, or a commercial bestseller from South Eastern Australia,” said Simon Milroy MW, WSET diploma lead, qualifications.

The line-up spans lofty and accessible wines alike – from Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2019 and Yellow Tail Chardonnay 2024 (both D3, May), to Harvey’s Bristol Cream (D5, June). All wines are blind tasted and selected by expert panels, including Masters of Wine and senior educators, to align with themes in the diploma specification.

The 2024/25 tasting papers featured wines from 12 countries, including France, Austria, Chile, Germany, Portugal, Australia and the USA, with flights constructed to test both classic knowledge and emerging trends.

In total, 42 wines were poured for tasting across the academic year: 24 for D3, 9 for D4 and 9 for D5.

See the full list for the WSET Diploma Tasting Wines 2024–25 below:

D3: Wines of the World

France

Baumard / Clos du Papillon / 2019 / Savennieres, Loire Valley

• Château Haut-Rian / Blanc Sec / 2023 / Bordeaux

• Château de Montmal / 2021 / Fitou, Languedoc

• Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande / Reserve / 2019 / Pauillac, Bordeaux

• Château Siaurac / Plaisir de Siaurac / 2022 / Lalande de Pomerol, Bordeaux

• Domaine Guillemarine / 2023 / Picpoul de Pinet, Languedoc

• M Chapoutier / Marius Rosé / 2023 / Languedoc

Germany

Weingut Fredrich Becker / Family Pinot Noir / 2020 / Pfalz

Austria

Feiler Artinger / Ruster Ausbruch / 2017 / Burgenland

• Heidi Schrőck & Sőhne / Blaufränkisch / 2022 / Burgenland

• Weingut Fred Loimer / Ried Loiserberg 1er Grüner Veltliner / 2022 / Kamptal

Italy

Donna Elvira / Settemazze Aglianico / 2018 / Campania

• Tenuta La Volta / Cabutto Barolo / 2020 / Piemonte

• Terre Antiche / Gavi di Gavi / 2023 / Piemonte

Spain

Bodegas Torres / De Casta Rosado / 2022 / Catalunya

USA

De Loach / Heritage Reserve Pinot Noir / 2022 / California

• Hudson Wines / Estate Grown Chardonnay / 2021 / Carneros, California

• Jackson Family / Edmeades Zinfandel / 2022 / Mendocino, California

Chile

Costa Vera Indomita / Carmenere / 2024 / Central Valley

Argentina

Vina Dona Paula / Altaluvia Chardonnay / 2020 / Mendoza

South Africa

Steenberg / Sauvignon Blanc / 2023 / Constantia

Australia

Casella Family / [yellow tail] Chardonnay / 2024 / South Eastern Australia

• De Bortoli / Noble One / 2020 / Riverina

New Zealand

Escarpment Wines / Te Rehua Pinot Noir / 2020 / Martinborough

D4: Sparkling Wines

France

Fleury / Blancs de Noirs / NV / Champagne

• Tarlant / Brut Nature Zero / NV / Champagne

Germany

Dr Loosen / Sekt Extra Dry / NV

Italy

Massolino / Moscato d’Asti / NV / Piemonte

• Villa Cialdini / Grasparossa Castelvetro / 2024 / Lambrusco di Sorbara, Emilia Romagna

Spain

Sumarroca / Cava Brut Reserva Rosado Organic / 2022 / Catalunya

USA

Roederer Estate / Quartet Brut / NV / Anderson Valley, California

South Africa

Krone / Borealis Cuvée Brut / 2022 / Tulbagh

Australia

Jansz / Estate Cuvée / NV / Tasmania

D5: Fortified Wines

Portugal

Churchills / Dry White / NV / Douro

• Croft / Fine Ruby / NV / Douro

• Delaforce / Late Bottled Vintage / 2018 / Douro

• Henriques & Henriques / 10 Year Old Sercial / NV / Madeira

• Krohn / Quinta do Retiro Novo / 2011 / Douro

Spain

Bodegas Hidalgo / Napoleon Amontillado / NV / Jerez

• Gonzalez Byass / Del Duque Amontillado 30 Year Old VORS / NV / Jerez

• Gonzalez Byass / Tio Pepe Fino / NV / Jerez

• Harveys / Solera Sherry ‘Bristol Cream’ / NV / Jerez

