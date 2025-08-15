WSET reveals full wine line-up from 2024/25 Diploma

Image courtesy WSET
For the first time, drinks educator WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) has publicly shared the complete list of wines used in its 2024/25 Diploma tasting exams, offering a unique glimpse into the globally recognised qualification—and of the 42 wines on pour, only three are Australian.
WSET’s flagship Level 4 Diploma in Wines includes six units, three of which feature tasting exams:
- D3: Wines of the World
- D4: Sparkling Wines
- D5: Fortified Wines
These units challenge students to analyse and evaluate a wide range of wines through blind tasting, supported by theoretical understanding. Exams took place between October 2024 and June 2025 at WSET diploma centres around the world.
“Our job is to present students with styles and quality levels that reflect the world of wine today, whether that’s a rare Blaufränkisch from Burgenland, Austria, or a commercial bestseller from South Eastern Australia,” said Simon Milroy MW, WSET diploma lead, qualifications.
The line-up spans lofty and accessible wines alike – from Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2019 and Yellow Tail Chardonnay 2024 (both D3, May), to Harvey’s Bristol Cream (D5, June). All wines are blind tasted and selected by expert panels, including Masters of Wine and senior educators, to align with themes in the diploma specification.
The 2024/25 tasting papers featured wines from 12 countries, including France, Austria, Chile, Germany, Portugal, Australia and the USA, with flights constructed to test both classic knowledge and emerging trends.
In total, 42 wines were poured for tasting across the academic year: 24 for D3, 9 for D4 and 9 for D5.
See the full list for the WSET Diploma Tasting Wines 2024–25 below:
D3: Wines of the World
France
- Baumard / Clos du Papillon / 2019 / Savennieres, Loire Valley
• Château Haut-Rian / Blanc Sec / 2023 / Bordeaux
• Château de Montmal / 2021 / Fitou, Languedoc
• Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande / Reserve / 2019 / Pauillac, Bordeaux
• Château Siaurac / Plaisir de Siaurac / 2022 / Lalande de Pomerol, Bordeaux
• Domaine Guillemarine / 2023 / Picpoul de Pinet, Languedoc
• M Chapoutier / Marius Rosé / 2023 / Languedoc
Germany
- Weingut Fredrich Becker / Family Pinot Noir / 2020 / Pfalz
Austria
- Feiler Artinger / Ruster Ausbruch / 2017 / Burgenland
• Heidi Schrőck & Sőhne / Blaufränkisch / 2022 / Burgenland
• Weingut Fred Loimer / Ried Loiserberg 1er Grüner Veltliner / 2022 / Kamptal
Italy
- Donna Elvira / Settemazze Aglianico / 2018 / Campania
• Tenuta La Volta / Cabutto Barolo / 2020 / Piemonte
• Terre Antiche / Gavi di Gavi / 2023 / Piemonte
Spain
- Bodegas Torres / De Casta Rosado / 2022 / Catalunya
USA
- De Loach / Heritage Reserve Pinot Noir / 2022 / California
• Hudson Wines / Estate Grown Chardonnay / 2021 / Carneros, California
• Jackson Family / Edmeades Zinfandel / 2022 / Mendocino, California
Chile
- Costa Vera Indomita / Carmenere / 2024 / Central Valley
Argentina
- Vina Dona Paula / Altaluvia Chardonnay / 2020 / Mendoza
South Africa
- Steenberg / Sauvignon Blanc / 2023 / Constantia
Australia
- Casella Family / [yellow tail] Chardonnay / 2024 / South Eastern Australia
• De Bortoli / Noble One / 2020 / Riverina
New Zealand
- Escarpment Wines / Te Rehua Pinot Noir / 2020 / Martinborough
D4: Sparkling Wines
France
- Fleury / Blancs de Noirs / NV / Champagne
• Tarlant / Brut Nature Zero / NV / Champagne
Germany
- Dr Loosen / Sekt Extra Dry / NV
Italy
- Massolino / Moscato d’Asti / NV / Piemonte
• Villa Cialdini / Grasparossa Castelvetro / 2024 / Lambrusco di Sorbara, Emilia Romagna
Spain
- Sumarroca / Cava Brut Reserva Rosado Organic / 2022 / Catalunya
USA
- Roederer Estate / Quartet Brut / NV / Anderson Valley, California
South Africa
- Krone / Borealis Cuvée Brut / 2022 / Tulbagh
Australia
- Jansz / Estate Cuvée / NV / Tasmania
D5: Fortified Wines
Portugal
- Churchills / Dry White / NV / Douro
• Croft / Fine Ruby / NV / Douro
• Delaforce / Late Bottled Vintage / 2018 / Douro
• Henriques & Henriques / 10 Year Old Sercial / NV / Madeira
• Krohn / Quinta do Retiro Novo / 2011 / Douro
Spain
- Bodegas Hidalgo / Napoleon Amontillado / NV / Jerez
• Gonzalez Byass / Del Duque Amontillado 30 Year Old VORS / NV / Jerez
• Gonzalez Byass / Tio Pepe Fino / NV / Jerez
• Harveys / Solera Sherry ‘Bristol Cream’ / NV / Jerez
