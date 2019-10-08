WSET expands APAC team with new role for Australia and New Zealand

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the largest global provider of wine, spirits and sake qualifications, has announced Sarah Andrew DipWSET (Honours) is joining WSET’s APAC team as business development manager focusing exclusively on Australia and New Zealand.

Andrew brings both WSET and industry experience to her new role. She has 15 years’ extensive experience in the wine and hospitality industries in both Australia and New Zealand and has been Sommeliers Australia co-president since 2017. Sarah has had a close connection with WSET for the last six years, completing her Level 4 Diploma in Wine and Spirits (Honours) and becoming a WSET certified educator in 2013. She has been actively involved in WSET’s annual Educator Training Programme (ETP) in Australia since 2015 and WSET’s International Alumni Advisory Board member for Oceania since 2017. In her newly created role, based in Melbourne, Andrew will be responsible for supporting and developing WSET’s existing Approved Programme Providers (APPs) and developing new business across Australia and New Zealand, identifying companies and geographical regions with a demand for new APPs. Part of her new role will also be to help increase the availability of WSET’s Educator Training Programmes (ETPs) in both Australia and New Zealand.

Jude Mullins, managing director, WSET Asia Pacific, says, “With over 40 Approved Programme Providers and nearly 5,000 candidates in 2018/19, Australia and New Zealand are important growth markets for WSET. Australia is our 7th largest market and our New Zealand business grew by +24% last year. One of our key development strategies is to take our business closer to our students and having Sarah in market will help us to continue to grow accessible, best-in-class education and qualifications to inspire and empower wine, spirit and sake professionals and enthusiasts across Australia and New Zealand. With her impressive experience, she will build closer links between WSET, the Australian and New Zealand drinks industry and our future students.”

To learn more about WSET’s qualifications or to find out where you can study in Australia and New Zealand, please visit WSETglobal.com.