Workshop to showcase research from vineyard to wine glass

Grapegrowers and winemakers will be able to tap into new research to improve vineyard health, limit wine spoilage and understand how the differences in Shiraz wines from varying regions occur at a workshop in Wangaratta on Friday 6 December.

The workshop is being hosted by the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre (NWGIC), an alliance between Charles Sturt University, the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and the NSW Wine Industry Association.

NWGIC director professor Leigh Schmidtke said scientists will present research taking in key issues from the vineyard, to the winery and right through to sensory analysis of the final product.

“The research at the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre aims to increase the development, sustainability and profitability of the wine sector by providing practical outcomes that industry can easily adopt,” Schmidtke said.

“We’re looking forward to sharing some of that research with growers and winemakers from the central and north east Victorian wine regions.”

On the program:

Grapevine trunk disease management for vineyard longevity in diverse climates of Australia

Evaluating entomopathogenic fungi as potential biocontrol agents of grapevine phylloxera

Benchmarking regional and sub-regional influences on Shiraz fine wines: Selection and sensory appraisal of wines

Benchmarking regional and sub-regional influences on Shiraz fine wines: Chemical analysis of wines and what does this reveal?

Sensory Appraisal of Microbial Wine Spoilage Faults and Winemaking Interventions for Control

The workshop will kick off with breakfast and will be held from 8:30am to 12 noon on Friday 6 December at the Charles Sturt Study Centre at the Rural Industries Campus of GOTAFE, 218 Tone Road, in Wangaratta.

Register for the free workshop online at https://bit.ly/2Wx2ZTp

For more information contact: Ilena Young – WRSC (03) 5713 9061 or via email at: ilyoung@csu.edu.au

Photo: NWGIC director professor Leigh Schmidtke