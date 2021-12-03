WISA announces new management committee members

Newly elected WISA committee members: Eric Wilkes of the AWRI , Liz Schoen of Liz Schoen Consulting and Steven Scott of Pernod Ricard. Image courtesy WISA

Wine Industry Suppliers of Australia Inc. (WISA) have met for the 2021 Annual General Meeting. In the call for nominees for its management committee, 12 nominations were received for five open positions.

In line with the constitution of WISA, an election was held via online ballot, and members voted in the new position holders.

The committee acknowledged the enthusiasm and participation from nominees and for the support of their businesses. The nominees represent diversity in the wine sector and show focus, experience, location and backgrounds.

The newly elected management committee members include Liz Schoen of Liz Schoen Consulting, Eric Wilkes of the AWRI and Steven Scott of Pernod Ricard. Re-elected were Robin Shaw of Wine Tourism Australia and Nathalie Taquet of eBottli.

Ongoing members are Jason Amos of Lallemand, Amy Bishop of DW Fox Tucker, Daniel Polsen of Adama, Tim Stead of Amorim Corks and Andrew Kuhndt of Orora Group.

The WISA committee thanked retiring committee members for their continued support, efforts and leadership; Dan Eggleton of Vinous, Mike Whitehouse of VinCreative and Robyn Haworth of Winetitles Media.

Each year the executive positions on the committee are vacated and re-elected.

WISA announced that the executive team will include for 2022 Jason Amos as Chair, Tim Stead as Vice Chair, Nathalie Taquet as Treasurer and Amy Bishop as Secretary as well as Public Officer.

“After the dormancy of COVID that was prudent to have, WISA is demonstrating its relevance for the Australian wine sector,” WISA chair Jason Amos said.

“Now more than ever, the industry needs collaboration and leadership, advocacy, and innovation. By enriching our membership into more segments of the value chain we are hearing from, and projecting the voices of, our members.”

“It is exciting to see the passion of the members and the elected management committee to lean in, contribute and problem solve,” WISA executive officer Shirley Fraser added.

“Our committee is reflective of all parts of the industry, representing diversity in gender and interests in both the management committee and the executive.

“I am eager to kick off 2022 with our renewed strategy, collaborations, and industry activations.”

WISA said they were ready to take the next step in 2022 to continue providing a voice for suppliers to have market access, and a strong and respected influence for commercial impact and sector improvement.

