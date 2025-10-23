Winery gets mobile with custom-built caravan cellar door

Image courtesy Innocent Bystander

Innocent Bystander, one of the brands in Brown Family Wine Group’s stable is taking its wines on the road with the launch of a new mobile cellar door—a custom-built Airstream caravan.

The winery will celebrate the debut of the Innocent Bystander Airstream at the Innocent Bystander Born Different Party, on Saturday 15 November at 524 Flinders, a warehouse event space in Melbourne.

From 5pm the launch party will pair Innocent Bystander wines with burgers from Collingwood’s Slowpoke Lounge & Lookout, offering attendees two glasses of wine plus a burger for $25.

The event will not be solely focussed on wine and food, with an array of “unexpected” experiences covered by the ticket price, including tattoo artists, an on-site barber, a tarot card reader, and a drag artist.

“Innocent Bystander champions those bold enough to carve their own path,” said brand manager Georgia McNeil. “Innocent Bystander was founded by a brewer, and that outsider perspective has always shaped who we are. Our name reflects how we’ve approached the wine world, looking in and choosing to do things differently. At the end of the day, we’re all about making seriously good wines that are best paired with great people.”

After the launch party, the Innocent Bystander Airstream will make its temporary home at the Queen Victoria Market over summer.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!