Winemaking project platforms diverse production

The winemakers of Project 5255 for V24: Lauren Langfield (Lauren Langfield Wines), Brendon Keys (BK Wines) and Anita Goode (Wangolina). Image courtesy Wangolina

Project 5255 is a winemaking project that puts Langhorne Creek in front of a new generation of Australian producers. The project shines a light on the diversity of the region’s fruit by offering three winemakers the chance to make a small-batch wine from two tonnes of grapes gifted free of charge to the successful program applicants.

Wangolina winemaker Anita Goode was one of those applicants.

“I think getting regional reputations out and about is really difficult, so naturally when I heard about the project and what it represented, I instantly wanted to be part of it,” said Goode. “My first memories of wine are from Langhorne Creek—it’s part of my personal wine history. Langhorne Creek Malbec was one of my first introductions to wine, so it seemed fitting for me to produce a Malbec for this project”

Wangolina released its 2024 Wangolina Project 5255 Malbec today, to coincide with World Malbec Day.

Label inspiration for the wine came from a long-standing Goode family joke. In the 1980’s, the family would pile into their Ford XF Fairmont Ghia station wagon for a road trip to the shack at Victor Harbor. John driving, Jan in the front, and the three girls (Jane, Anita and Phillipa) in the back. Whilst passing through Langhorne Creek, the car would routinely get the ‘hiccups’ and need a break. Once loaded with a carton or two of excellent Malbec, the car would miraculously recover and find a second wind to complete the journey. Phillipa was well into her twenties when it dawned on her that cars didn’t get hiccups.

