Winegrowing at 700 metres above sea level: Italy’s extreme viticulture event shows off new tech

The third edition of Enovitis extrême, held at Cembra Cantina di Montagna vineyards in Italy. Image courtesy Enovitis extrême

The third edition of Enovitis extrême, the Unione Italiana Vini (UIV–Italy’s predominant trade body)’s event dedicated to heroic viticulture, has come to a close after welcoming a record 1,500 visitors. The event turned the Cembra Cantina di Montagna vineyards (in Cembra Lisignago, Trentino, Northern Italy) into a full-scale testing ground for operating machines and equipment for mountain and steep slope vineyards.

With visitors from all regions of Northern Italy, as well as Austria and Germany, the event turned the spotlight to viticulture technology applied in the extremely challenging conditions, with high slopes and restricted space for manoeuvring. To demonstrate its solutions and potential, 67 brands were present with specially designed tractors, mini crawlers, transporters, tool holders and tools. Among those attending the event was the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, and the Councillor for Agriculture, Giulia Zanotelli, alongside the UIV managers.

Heroic vineyards—defined as those on a slope exceeding 30% or more than 500 metres above sea level, with the vines planted on terraces and steps—are present in almost all Italian regions, from Val d’Aosta to Val di Cembra in Trentino and the South Tyrolean Isarco Valley, but also in Liguria, Valtellina, the Apuan Hills in Tuscany and on the islands such as Sant’Antioco, Elba, the Aeolian islands, Giglio, Ischia, Capri, Ponza, Ventotene, Pantelleria and Ustica. Cembra Cantina di Montagna, which hosted the 2025 edition in Trentino, is located at an altitude of 700 metres, with slopes even exceeding 40%. Manual processing in the typical rugged terraces of the Val di Cembra takes about 900-1,000 hours per hectare and an average of two, maximum three, hectares of land per farmer.

According to data from the UIV Wine Observatory, over the last 25 years vineyards have descended from the hill to the plain. At the beginning of the millennium, vineyards on the plain accounted for 31% of all vineyards against 49% today. The hilly and mountainous winegrowing areas represent 51% (of which 9% are in mountain environments).

Enovitis extrême 2025 is an event created in partnership with Cervim (Centre for Research, Studies, Safeguarding, Coordination and Enhancement for Montana Viticulture), Cia Trentino, Confagricoltura del Trentino, Autonomous Province of Trento, Coldiretti Trentino-Alto Adige and with the Consorzio Vini del Trentino, a protection body representing 90% of the producers and winegrowers of the territory. The fourth edition of Enovitis extrême will be held in July 2027.

