Wine Victoria launches its vision for the state’s wine industry

L-R: Danny Pearson, Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs, Michaela Settle MP, Ros Spence, Minister for Agriculture and Stephanie Duboudin, CEO of Wine Victoria. Image courtesy Wine Victoria

The Victorian Wine Strategic Plan 2025-2030 has been launched, setting “a clear vision” for the state’s wine industry over the next five years.

At the launch the Hon. Ros Spence Minister for Agriculture and Hon. Danny Pearson Minister for Economic Growth and jobs, Michaela Settle MP, Parliamentary secretary for Agriculture joined Wine Victoria Chair Dan Sims, CEO Stephanie Duboudin, and industry representatives to unveil the plan, positioning Victoria’s wine industry as “resilient and future-fit”.

Funded by Agriculture Victoria and developed with industry, the plan was shaped through extensive consultation, including eight regional forums, more than 50 interviews, and over 450 written responses.

The strategy is designed to reflect the voices of growers, winemakers, regional associations and government, focussing on four key pillars:

People – strengthening leadership and workforce capacity.

– strengthening leadership and workforce capacity. Visitor Economy – showcasing Victoria as a world-class wine tourism destination.

– showcasing Victoria as a world-class wine tourism destination. Sustainability & Innovation – driving environmental stewardship and new technologies.

– driving environmental stewardship and new technologies. Trade – building resilient domestic and global markets.

Two key objectives are already underway, with Hayley Purbrick appointed as Wine Victoria’s Sustainability and Innovation Lead, and the delivery of this year’s Next Crop leadership program already in action across Victoria.

Wine Victoria thanked Agriculture Victoria, regional associations, producers, and the members of the Victorian Wine Strategy Steering Committee for their contributions in guiding this industry roadmap.

You can read the Victorian Wine Strategy Plan 2025-2030 here, (or find the accessible version here), and see further details on the four priorities here.

