Wine at the heart of new SA tourism campaign

A still from the ‘Harvest Eyes’ short by Frame Creative

An invitation to ‘Celebrate the Simple Pleasures’ in South Australia has been issued today with the launch of South Australia’s new destination marketing campaign.

Developed by South Australian agency Frame Creative, the campaign highlights local creativity and culture, brought to life through a collection of works by SA artists, photographers, musicians, makers, and creatives – intended to authentically capture the essence of South Australia.

Food and drink are a key theme of the first stage of the campaign, commencing with television spots ‘The Simple Pleasure of a Long, Long Lunch’, ‘The Simple Pleasure of Pipis to Plate’, and ‘Harvest Eyes’, all which are designed to highlight the state’s beauty and its philosophy towards food and drink.

‘Harvest Eyes’, one of the three television spots launched today as part of the new tourism campaign. Footage courtesy South Australian Tourism Commission

The launch of the campaign has been timed to coincide with AFL Gather Round, when the nation’s eyes will be on South Australia as fans flood the state for AFL Gather Round – including for the first time, two matches in the Barossa, which is a key element of the campaign.

The campaign will be integrated into AFL Gather Round – at the ground and on television.

“In a crowded tourism marketing space, this campaign deliberately carves out a branding position which is uniquely South Australian,” said South Australia’s Premier Peter Malinauskas.

“And we’re launching this campaign in the lead-up to Gather Round, when there will be so many eyes on our state, and one of our most popular destinations, the Barossa, will be front and centre.

“South Australia has so much to offer, and I’m thrilled that we are now about to tell our story in a way that feels authentic and true to who we are.”

Emma Terry, CEO South Australian Tourism Commission, acknowledged that tourism is a “very competitive industry”, adding that the goal with this campaign’s creative approach was to tell the state’s story in “a distinctly South Australian way.”

“Wherever you go in South Australia, you’re met by locals inviting you to share the pleasure they take in what they do,” said Terry.

Tim Pearce, CEO Frame Creative, the agency which developed the campaign, described it as “culturally vital”.

“South Australia has a story the world needs to hear — and this campaign tells it through the voices of artists, makers, and culture-shapers who live it every day,” he said.

“Together, we’ve created something that’s not just creatively ambitious, but culturally vital — a timely invitation to reconnect, and rediscover the joy of being in the moment.”

The launch of the ‘Celebrate the Simple Pleasures’ campaign follows last week’s historic announcement that United Airlines will start direct San Francisco to Adelaide flights in December this year – connecting SA to the USA.

The campaign is live from today across the state’s key domestic markets including Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.

Advertising will appear across TV and online video, high-impact outdoor, radio, audio and podcasts, digital media, editorial, public relations, and co-operative marketing campaigns with key industry partners such as Virgin Australia.

From mid-2025, the campaign will begin to roll out across key international markets including New Zealand, Singapore, China, UK, Europe and North America.

South Australian creatives behind the campaign include:

Creative agency Frame Creative

Textile artist and designer Cecilia Gunnarsson

Painter and contemporary artist Lise Temple

Ceramicist and visual artist Gerry Wedd

Visual artist James Brown

Visual artist Mike Barr

Musician Druids Fluids

Musician Max Savage

Chef Kane Pollard

Winemaker Damien Tscharke

Chef / Restaurateurs Bec Seidel & Jules Rydon

VFX and post-production Kojo Production

Film director Nicholas Muecke

Executive producers Annalise Menzel and Nicola Tate

Photographer John Laurie

Photographer Simon Bajada

Sound designer Hamish Keen

Sound designer Justin Pounsett

Casting agent Angela Heesom

Post-Production Marty Pepper

Cinematographer Nick Frayne

Cinematographer Ben Dowie

Further information and an industry toolkit will be available for tourism operators to leverage the Destination Brand and Campaign for their own businesses via www.tourism.sa.gov.au.

