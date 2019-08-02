Wine Spectator announces winners of 2019 restaurant awards

Dining destinations around the world recognised for their dedication to wine

Wine Spectator has uncorked the winners of the 2019 Restaurant Awards, which honors the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year, the Restaurant Awards program honors 3,800 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and 79 countries internationally.

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards are judged on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,447; 1,244; and 100 winners this year in each respective category. Eight of the Grand Award winners—Alfredo Di Roma Mexico in Mexico City, Fiola in Washington, D.C., Griggeler Stuba in Lech am Arlberg in Austria, Mastro’s Steakhouse at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston; Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Downtown Houston; The Pool in New York City, Ristorante Cracco in Milan and Vantre in Paris—are first timers.

“We’re pleased to shine a spotlight on the destinations around the world that show devotion to their wine program, while also creating a comprehensive global dining guide for our readers to enjoy,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher, Wine Spectator. “Both novice wine lovers and seasoned sommeliers alike actively seek and frequent restaurants with exciting, well-curated wine lists. Bravo to all the 2019 recipients—we raise a glass to you.”

All winners are profiled at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com and in the Restaurant Awards app . The app, available free on the App store, allows iPhone and iPad users to find nearby award-winning restaurants, with maps, plus helpful information about cuisine, wine and pricing.

The Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers. Best of Award of Excellence recipients offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions.

The Grand Award is the program’s highest honor. This group comprises the world’s best wine programs, which deliver serious breadth of top producers, outstanding depth in mature vantages, excellent harmony with the menu and superior presentation. Wine Spectator carefully assesses each Grand Award candidate, including rigorous independent, on-site inspections of the wine program, cellar, service, ambiance and cuisine of the restaurant.

The full list of award winners is available in print in Wine Spectator’s August issue, on newsstands July 16.

Follow the Restaurant Awards on Twitter and Instagram, with hashtag #WSRestaurantAward.

Press release credit: Wine Spectator