Wine regions exchange judges to promote knowledge sharing, innovation and collaboration

Grace Jiranek, vineyard manager and assistant winemaker at Eldridge Estate on the Mornington Peninsula, will travel to SA for the Adelaide Hills Wine Show. Image courtesy Mornington Peninsula Wine

The Mornington Peninsula Wine Show and the Adelaide Hills Wine Show have announced the 2025 associate judge exchange. In its second year, the program champions emerging wine industry talent, encouraging knowledge sharing between the two cool climate wine regions.

Olivia Barrie, CEO of Mornington Peninsula Wine, said promoting knowledge sharing across the two regions was beneficial to the development of local industries.

“This program not only enriches our judging process but also reflects the importance of continuing to learn and evolve as a region,” said Barrie. “To stay at the forefront of global wine techniques and trends, we must nurture our emerging talent and inspire innovation. Judging alongside some of the most respected winemakers and tasting the finest wines from each region is an invaluable opportunity to learn from the very best.”

Adelaide Hills Wine Region president Alex Trescowthick acknowledged the similarities between the two regions, and reiterated the benefits of the collaboration.

“Both the Adelaide Hills and Mornington Peninsula share a strong commitment to crafting world-class cool climate wines, particularly Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. I believe these styles represent the future of premium wine from Australia, and by working together, our regions can continue to refine them, share knowledge, and ensure we remain leaders in this space.”

This year, Grace Jiranek, vineyard manager and assistant winemaker at Eldridge in Red Hill, will join the judging panel at the Adelaide Hills Wine Show, held from 17 – 19 November. Jiranek’s winemaking experience spans the Adelaide Hills, Mornington Peninsula, and Burgundy in France, where she has completed multiple vintages. She is also a member of the Mornington Peninsula Wine Sub-Technical Committee.

In return, Sarah Marrocco, winemaker and vineyard manager at Vinteloper in the Adelaide Hills, will travel to the Mornington Peninsula to judge at the regional show on 28–29 October. Marrocco has completed vintages across Australia, Canada, and Sonoma, California, alongside active involvement in the Adelaide Hills Wine Show and broader industry judging.

Both winemakers represent a new generation who have honed their skills by working vintages in Australia and abroad, learning from mentors, and bringing back new techniques and ideas to adapt to their home regions. This exchange continues that tradition of broadening horizons, deepening understanding of regional styles, and inspiring fresh approaches to winemaking.

“I see this as a wonderful opportunity for personal development—expanding my knowledge of regional styles while refining my judging skills,” said Jiranek. “Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are my greatest passions, and the Adelaide Hills offers an exciting chance to experience these varieties from a different cool climate perspective.”

Marrocco was also enthusiastic about the exchange, which will be her first experience judging in Victoria. said, “I’m looking forward to immersing myself in Mornington Peninsula wines and adding this unique perspective to my winemaking journey,” she said.

