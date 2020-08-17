Wine On-Premise China 2020 just released

Wine Business Solutions, in conjunction with the China Wine List of the Year Awards, has just released Wine On-Premise China 2020

According to Wine Business Solutions’ Principal, Peter McAtamney – “Our research shows that prices were still rising strongly as the pandemic hit. Any downward adjustment is, therefore, likely to still leave China in a favourable position when compared to selling in most mature markets.

Political tensions, of course, remain a concern. In the longer term, however, establishing your brand in the premium Chinese On-Premise remains one of the biggest opportunities for wine businesses globally.

China was already well on the road to recovery as the rest of the world experienced the worst of COVID19. On-line sales are now booming in China, but the On-Premise will continue to be fundamental to awareness, trial, endorsement and brand building.”

Wine On-Premise China 2020 is the most comprehensive guide available in relation to building your brand in China. Its 88 pages of analysis and almost 100 charts and diagrams cover:

who the best Importers and Distributors are,

what the best paths to market are,

what the most listed wine brands, source countries, regions and styles are,

what restaurants charge by-the-bottle / by-the glass and

how much wine business owners can expect to make from On-Premise sales to restaurants Nationally and on a Region by Region basis.

This is a must read for anyone contemplating doing business in this large and rapidly growing market.

For more information contact peter@winebusinesssolutions.com.au