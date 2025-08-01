Wine industry fears its concerns over mining project are being ignored

A naturally occurring limestone cave in the Wrattonbully wine region. The Limestone Coast is known for its unique and fragile geology. Image supplied

By Meg Riley

A South Australian wine industry body has raised concerns about a rare earth mining project and its potential impacts on the region’s delicate groundwater sources.

Drawing further concern, the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council—which represents six wine regions in the state’s southeast including Coonawarra—claims its stance on the mining project has been misrepresented by the SA Planning Commission in a document designed to map future plans for the region.

A draft of the Limestone Coast Regional Plan, which is being developed by the SA Planning Commission, “hardly mentioned wine”, according to Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council’s executive officer Edward Cavanagh. Worse yet, he believes it misrepresented the organisation’s position on the planned Koppamurra project, a rare earth mining project to be conducted by Australian Rare Earths which is currently in its testing stage near Naracoorte.

Summarising the feedback on its draft Limestone Coast Regional Plan, SA Planning Commission acknowledged key themes, and the responses they received.

“Mining and mineral exploration feature prominently, with industry bodies advocating the inclusion and support of mineral resources (e.g., Koppamurra project), the integration of mining within land-use planning, and government investment in infrastructure supporting operations,” SA Planning Commission’s document stated.

“However, strong community opposition, highlighted by a letter writing campaign, exists towards large-scale mining projects like the Koppamurra project citing environmental, water security, and agricultural risks.”

Whilst at first glance this statement does acknowledge that concerns were raised about the Koppamurra mining project, it notably separates its mention of opposition to the mining project from its reference of “industry bodies”, implying that the opposition came from the community and ‘letter writers’, and not industry bodies representing the area.

The Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council said this is incongruent with the position clearly conveyed in its submission to the plan.

“Whether or not we suspect (as many of our vineyard owners do) that every one of the water usage estimates that have come out seem like seriously disingenuous underestimates, the reality is that our water table is already severely jeopardised by overuse and under replenishment,” said the industry body in its submission. “We think that giving a green light to this kind of project, without a proper understanding of its thirst for water, sends an unfortunate message to growers and producers in our industry who have been taking active steps towards more responsible water usage in recent years.

“Arguably what is the biggest problem when it comes to water is not the pressure on the resource that the proposed mines will apply, but the potential for irreparable damage to be incurred to our delicate limestone geology through the methods of acid mine drainage.”

The SA Planning Commission was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for the publication of this article.

