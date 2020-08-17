Wine Industry Directory 2021

Did you know we have daily visitors to our online Australian & New Zealand Wine Industry Directory who are seeing online business listings from grapegrowers, winemakers, supplier, and more.

Is your listing up to date?

It’s important that you check and update your online listing. Not only will you ensure that your online details are correct, you’ll also make sure they’re correct in the print edition which we are currently producing for 2021.

You should have received a Listing Update email request already – with easy steps on how to check and update your listing. If not, please let us know. Email wid@winetitles.com.au

Want more visibility in the Australian & New Zealand Wine Industry Directory? You can boost your listing with your company logo with package options to suit your budget – ask us how. Email wid@winetitles.com.au

Not listed in the Australian & New Zealand Wine Industry Directory? Email us and we’ll get you started with a free listing. Email wid@winetitles.com.au

If you have any problems updating your listing, let us know by emailing wid@winetitles.com.au or phone (08) 8369 9529.