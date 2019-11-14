Wine conference alliance to continue in 2022

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) and the Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference Inc. (AWITC) announced that they will continue their partnership to deliver a combined business and technical conference for the Australian wine industry in Adelaide in 2022.

This announcement follows the successful alignment of the Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference and Australian Grape & Wine’s outlook conference in 2016 and again in 2019.

Feedback from delegates at the two combined events indicated overwhelming support for the conference format and its mix of industry policy, business and marketing content with the latest technical breakthroughs in grapegrowing and winemaking.

AGW chief executive officer Tony Battaglene said the 2022 conference would again provide a forum for all members of the Australian wine community to come together.

“This event will continue to deliver opportunities to discuss the key issues affecting our industry’s direction and will drive developments in the national policy agenda,” he said.

AWITC chair Dr Dan Johnson welcomed the continuing alignment between the two events.

“It is very pleasing to be able to build on the success of the 2016 and 2019 conferences and again deliver an event that will address both technical and business issues under one roof,” he said.

“This makes a lot of sense at a time when questions of profitability and sustainability are at the forefront for the Australian wine community.”

The combined conference will be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre and will be complemented by WineTech – Australia’s premier trade exhibition for wine technology, equipment and services.

It will also be closely coordinated with the 10th International Symposium of the Institute of Masters of Wine, which will be staged over four days in Adelaide in June 2022, co-hosted by Wine Australia, to provide maximum opportunity for participants to engage in both events.

Registrations for the combined event will open in February 2022.