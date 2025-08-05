Wine Australia responds to industry concerns about Strategic Plan

Responding to concerns from a prominent industry group about perceived omissions from its Strategic Plan 2025-2030, Wine Australia has provided details on the priorities of its industry consultation.

Yesterday, Winetitles published an open letter from the Concerned Elders which highlighted its issues with Wine Australia’s Strategic Plan 2025-2030, not least of which was its “very real concern” that the future of the AWRI was under threat.

“As outlined in legal advice to the Concerned Elders, Wine Australia’s failure to fund AWRI at levels necessary to ensure its viability may be inconsistent with its obligations under the Wine Australia Act and the PGPA Act, which require the proper, effective, and ethical use of public resources to achieve the entity’s purpose,” said the group.

The Concerned Elders also took issue with the Strategic Plan’s treatment of Australian wine as one entity, instead of treating “fine wine” and “commodity wine” as separate industries.

The group expressed its respect and confidence in many of Wine Australia’s outputs, but called the Strategic Plan’s “near silence” on the AWRI “a troubling shift away from the foundational research that has long underpinned our [Australia’s] competitive edge”, and questioned the Plan’s industry consultation.

“We welcome the opportunity to clarify how Wine Australia’s Strategic Plan 2025–2030 was developed and how industry input directly shaped this work,” Wine Australia said in a statement in response to the open letter.

“Since Wine Australia’s last Strategic Plan (2020–2025), a host of well-known and often-discussed challenges have shifted the landscape significantly. This disruption required a reset ahead of the next plan, shaped by strong industry consultation and collaboration.

“Throughout 2023–24, we worked closely with Australian Grape & Wine to develop the One Grape & Wine Sector Plan (OGWSP). This plan outlines the priorities identified by the sector and the coordinated actions needed to reset and rebuild towards Vision 2050, where Australian wine is enjoyed and respected globally.

“The OGWSP involved extensive consultation, including:

A national online survey,

17 workshops, hosted in partnership with representative associations across wine producing states (Queensland provided written input),

42 interviews across the value chain,

A briefing to the Wine Industry Suppliers Association (WISA), and

A public consultation period on the draft Plan.

“Further consultation with Federal and State Ministers through the Viticulture and Wine Sector Working Group also informed the OGWSP, and additionally secured financial support to deliver on some of the urgent priorities identified in the OGWSP.

“This process included growers, winemakers, exporters, researchers, government, suppliers, and regional and industry associations, with nearly 300 sector representatives attending the OGWSP launch in August 2024. Their input identified the sector’s most pressing challenges, key priorities, and where support is needed.

“The OGWSP sets out what Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia will do, and what others can do. ‘What Wine Australia will do’ is the basis of our Strategic Plan.

“In May–June 2025, Wine Australia launched the Strategic Plan 2025–2030 through a series of open invitation in-person events in WA, VIC, NSW, QLD and SA, with a final state session in Tasmania still to come. These events were held in collaboration with Australian Grape & Wine and State associations, and also provided progress updates on the OGWSP priorities. More recently, WineTech also provided opportunities to engage with Wine Australia representatives around the Strategic Plan and priorities.

“This is an industry-informed plan that also meets the statutory obligations set out by the Wine Australia Act 2013 through consultation with industry (specifically Australian Grape & Wine). It reflects what we heard from across sector and outlines how we will work together to grow a stronger, more resilient future.”

Wine Australia directed those wanting further information to its recent media release: New Wine Australia Strategic Plan addresses grape and wine sector challenges .

