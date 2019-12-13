Wine Australia board review

The Minister for Agriculture, Bridget McKenzie, has requested an independent review into the performance of the board of Wine Australia.

The review was a condition of the extension of Wine Australia’s current funding agreement, now due to expire in June 2020. The review will report to Wine Australia and the Minister by 1 May 2020.

“An independent review of the board was the first recommendation from Wine Australia’s independent performance review under their statutory funding agreement with the Commonwealth in September 2018,” Minister McKenzie said.

“The Wine Australia Board had planned to complete the review in October 2020. However, it is prudent for us to seek assurances of the board and subcommittee performance prior to entering into a new funding agreement or making any permanent appointments to the board.

“Australia’s wine industry employs more than 69,000 people and is worth $2.89 billion a year to the economy.

“Industry members expect that their $19.7 million in levy funds are being spent in a transparent manner. Australian taxpayers, through the matching of levy funds, contributed $14.1 million to Wine Australia and it’s appropriate for us to seek assurances the organisation is operating with good governance practices.

“The review will be underpinned by the themes of integrity, culture, accountability, impartiality and communication and will also focus on the organisation’s performance as an Accountable Authority under the PGPA Act 2013.

“There’s been a relatively high rate of turnover of Wine Australia Board members in the past few years and the community, levy payers and our trading partners deserve assurance that good corporate governance continues.”