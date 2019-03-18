Will Chinese wine ever be a realistic competitor in the market?

China is one of the world’s largest markets for wine; and while there are 48 million wine drinkers there, they are also large producers. However, Chinese winemaker and owner of Silver Heights vineyard, Emma Gao, says the “image of Chinese wine is mass produced [and] not sophisticated”. Gao is on a mission to change this, but she believes it will be a long road: “One generation is not enough to do wine well. We can only plant the grapes well. The next generation will continue to do better”. Source: New Zealand Winegrower