WFA announces agenda of action on diversity and gender equality

The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) launched its Diversity and Gender Equality Charter, and Action Plan, at the Australian Women in Wine Awards (AWIWA) in Sydney on Friday November 16th.

Speaking at the AWIWA Symposium, WFA manager for brand strategy and development, Alison Laslett explained how the Charter and Action Plan seeks to assist businesses in the grape and wine sector by ‘providing the framework and practical initiatives to drive cultural change across the sector. We knew that 50% of oenology & viticulture graduates are female, but we were staggered to hear that only 10% of those female graduates attained leadership roles when in the industry’.

‘We wanted to do something that would make a difference to the sector, to the people we represent. We want action and we believe the Charter, coupled with the Action Plan can achieve this’ Ms Laslett said.

WFA is calling on all its members to become signatories to the Charter, and to participate in the activities from the Action Plan. One of the initiatives includes a session at the 2019 OUTLOOK Conference devoted to this issue. In addition to this, WFA will seek to work with external content providers to design and implement training programs in 2019–20.

WFA is also calling on more women to put their hand up to nominate for leadership positions at WFA, to represent industry on national issues.

‘We want fabulous women on our Committees and Board, to ensure the decisions made around that board table are truly representative of the industry’ Ms Laslett said to the women in the audience. ‘Your voice will make a difference. You are part of our industry and you deserve a seat at the table’.