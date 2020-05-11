Webinar: How to study your way through COVID-19 with WSET

This is your last chance to register for tomorrow’s WCA webinar and start your journey towards new global qualifications in the world of wine!

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many of us to stay at home, making it a perfect time for many to commit to personal development and gaining exciting new qualifications.

Join Sarah Andrew to learn more about the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) online courses, blended learning and remote delivery and how you can get involved.

By attending this webinar you will gain a better understanding of:

Who WSET is and what it offers;

The three Awards offered: Wine – Spirits – Sake;

What Level of course is most appropriate for you;

The relevance of WSET in Australia – 7th biggest market for WSET globally;

What career opportunities are available with WSET global qualifications; and

How you can study through COVID-19.

Register for the webinar here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!