‘We make a wine for that’ campaign gains momentum

Image courtesy Wine Australia

Wine businesses encouraged to submit events for national promotion from 1 August

Australia’s wine sector is mobilising behind ‘We make a wine for that,’ a national campaign designed to reconnect consumers with the quality, diversity and relevance of Australian wine for more occasions.

As momentum builds towards the consumer launch on 1 August and rollout of the national media and promotional plan, the campaign is bringing together regions, retailers and producers in a unified effort to activate and share the story of Australian wine in the moments that matter to consumers.

Retail, regional and producer engagement is already well underway. Endeavour Group will bring the campaign to life across the country, activating in Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores with in-store and digital media promotion. Independent retailers such as Fassina and Ritchies are also on board, supporting the campaign through store-level activations and promotional content.

Andrew Shedden, General Manager Endeavour Premium & Luxury at Endeavour Group, reiterated the importance of the campaign.

“At Endeavour Group, we are incredibly enthusiastic about the ‘We make a wine for that’ campaign. Its message deeply resonates with our commitment to connecting consumers with the incredible diversity and quality of Australian wine for every occasion imaginable.

“The timing of this national push is incredibly relevant as we see consumers actively seeking versatile and approachable options, and a unified, sector-wide approach like this is precisely what’s needed to collectively elevate the profile and appeal of Australian wine at home,” he said.

The regional response has been equally positive. NSW Wine, in partnership with Carriageworks, will host the Winter Cellar Door on Sunday 17 August in Sydney. This flagship event will showcase more than 100 wines from 20 wineries across the state’s 16 wine regions, giving attendees a chance to discover the depth and diversity of NSW wine without leaving the city.

“Strengthening the domestic market is a priority for our wine businesses and this is a national campaign that we’re all excited to get behind. It’s so important to keep telling the stories of our wine regions and the people behind our great wines and this August is all about reminding the Australian consumer just how good the wines on their doorstep are,” said Mark Bourne, President of NSW Wine.

Other confirmed regional activations include campaign rollouts supported by Langhorne Creek Wine Region, Coonawarra Vignerons, and Wine Geelong, as well as experiences from Kies Family Wines in the Barossa Valley and the National Wine Centre in Adelaide.

These activities demonstrate the campaign’s flexibility, allowing each participant to tailor their involvement to their region, audience and brand, while contributing to a national story.

Submit events and activate now

To be featured in the campaign, wine businesses can submit events for listing on the national events calendar, which will be promoted to consumers via paid media, social content and PR. There are multiple ways to get involved:

Submitting events or offers to the national events calendar to amplify visibility

Activating the campaign across cellar doors, tasting experiences, regional festivals and events or digital channels

Using the free campaign toolkit to align with the national brand and ensure visibility across promotional efforts.

‘We make a wine for that’ provides an opportunity to reach new audiences, increase foot traffic and conversions, and collectively strengthen the profile of Australian wine in the domestic market.

Events can be submitted below:

https://www.wineaustralia.com/wemakeawineforthat/submit-event

Explore the campaign platform and download the free toolkit here:

https://www.wineaustralia.com/wemakeawineforthat

Current and upcoming activations can be viewed here:

www.wemakeawineforthat.com

