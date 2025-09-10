Water security in focus ahead of South Australia’s bushfire season

With underlying dry conditions continuing across South Australia – including severe rainfall deficiencies in the Riverland, Murraylands and Mid North, a new taskforce has explored measures to support mitigation efforts ahead of a potentially elevated fire season. The new taskforce was established to strengthen the state’s preparedness in the lead-up to the fire danger season, and has identified opportunities to better coordinate resources and improve community safety – with water security a key focus.

Taskforce Fireguard – comprising government agencies including the SA Country Fire Service, Metropolitan Fire Service, SA Water and Department for Environment and Water – formed in winter to help ensure a collaborative approach to fire prevention and response.

Issues considered include water storage and access, along with aviation support, community messaging and awareness campaigns and regional coordination.

Underlying soil dryness – a driver of fire risk – remains in large parts of SA despite recent rainfall, with further significant rains needed over the coming months to combat long-term rainfall deficiencies.

SA’s Minister for Emergency Services, Emily Bourke, said this planning action has been taken “well before” the fire-danger weather hits to ensure the state is prepared.

“As prolonged drought conditions continue to have an impact across the state, we recognise water security is a priority and formed this taskforce to help ensure supplies are in place,” said Bourke.

“Bushfire readiness remains a shared responsibility. Now is the time to prepare your property and have a Bushfire Survival Plan for the coming season.”

The State Government has provided additional funding to the CFS, including $5.9 million to improve structure fire training for volunteers and $2.8 million for enhanced bushfire risk mapping.

CFS crews do not solely rely on mains water being available during a fire and are trained to source water from other means as needed, such as water tanks.

Water-bombing aircraft also use various sources, including SA Water reservoirs, designated tanker filling points and temporary dam installations in remote locations.

Water tanks have been introduced for the first time under the re-established Farm Firefighting Unit (FFU) grant program, allowing landowners to purchase tanks in areas where water access is limited – with a record number of applicants this year.

Ensuring domestic and firefighting water supplies and implementing other initiatives to support community bushfire preparedness are ongoing priorities for the CFS.

CFS chief officer Brett Loughlin said that the CFS constantly evaluated seasonal conditions to ensure a swift and effective response.

“While recent rainfall has been welcome, we remain vigilant and prepared for the challenges ahead,” said Loughlin.

