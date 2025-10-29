WA wineries shine at 2025 Australian Small Winemakers Show

Image courtesy Mandoon Estate, Facebook

Western Australia swept all before them and took out the major trophies at the 2025 Australian Small Winemakers Show.

Mandoon Estate (Swan Valley) was awarded the trophy for Champion Australian Small Winery. In addition, the excellence in winemaking and wine quality was reflected in a total of 20 medals from 21 entries (10 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze) for Mandoon Estate.

Hamelin Bay Wines (Margaret River) was awarded trophies for Champion White Wine (2024 Chardonnay), Champion Rose (2025 Special Release Rose Grenache), and Best WA White Wine.

The trophy for Champion Red Wine was awarded to Cape Domain (Margaret River) for their 2024 Malbec, rounding out the success of WA wineries.

In recognising the strong performance of WA wine producers, chair of judges Jeremy Dineen noted that WA wines were awarded 24% of medals from 17% of entries. Further, WA wines accounted for 54% of the gold medals awarded, emphasising the quality of wines being created in the west.

“Judging at ASWS was exacting such that wines awarded a medal at the show should be expected to medal at any other show in the country,” said Dineen.

The diversity of wine styles and regional growing conditions was on display at 2025 ASWS in the wines entered from all states and 51 GIs.

“The contest for the Champion Red Wine trophy between the top three wines of a Margaret River Malbec, South Australian Montepulciano, and a Granite Belt Durif was an unexpected diversity of varieties and regions,” Dineen said.

Trophies were also won by:

Latitude 32 Wines, Best NSW White Wine, 2025 Limited Release Edward Semillon

Ballandean Estate, Best Queensland Red Wine, 2024 Durif

Reillys Wines, Best SA White Wine, 2025 Watervale Riesling

Tenafeate Creek Wines, Best SA Red Wine, 2023 One Tree Hill Montepulciano

Bream Creek Vineyard, Best Tasmanian Red Wine, 2024 Pinot Noir

Casterton Secondary College (Vic), Best School Produced Wine, 2025 Cobbodah Shiraz

Ballandean Estate’s winemaker Boxi Zhen, who is building on his reputation as 2024’s Emerging Winemaker of the Year, shared some of the challenges inherent to this Strange Bird varietal.

“Durif is renowned for being both beautiful and challenging in the Granite Belt, with tight clusters that require meticulous care in vineyard and cellar. The effort spent coaxing out its best qualities is evident in this vintage, which offers uniquely Granite Belt fruit profiles and a dark, graphite-like tannin structure—distinctively different from other regional Durifs.

“Winning two trophies on the night for our 2024 Durif was a great honour,” added Ballandean Estate’s business manager Robyn Puglisi-Henderson.

“We purchased our Bellevue vineyard from Preben back in 1996, and 12 years later we planted our Durif vines on that property. It is a fitting tribute to see this varietal flourish on the land we are now custodians of.

“Preben would be thrilled to see a Granite Belt Durif awarded 96 points, scoring ahead of wines from Rutherglen and Barossa.

At the awards presentation dinner on Friday, Chris Doig, president of the show organising committee, acknowledged the dedication of volunteer committee members and support of sponsors Winetitles, Seguin Moreau, Cospak, National Storage-Wine Ark, Winequip, BHF, Plasdene Glass Pak, AP John Coopers, Riedel, Varias, and Grapeworks.

Full details of all trophy winners and medals awarded are available at the show website www.asws.com.au.

