WA winemakers on the world stage

WA Governor His Excellency the Honourable Chris Dawson at Prowein in Germany. Image Government House Western Australia

WA Governor Chris Dawson got a special insight into the challenges facing West Australian companies on the world stage – in particular, the wine industry – at the ProWein trade event in Düsseldorf Germany.

The Governor and Mrs Dawson were special guests at ProWein, an annual event, that’s said to be the biggest showcase of the wine industry of its kind in the world.

WA winemakers from the Margaret River region joined 6000 exhibitors attempting to carve their market share in the intensely competitive world wine market.

The WA contingent included Voyager Estate, Thompson Estate, Xanadu, Howard Park, Vasse Felix, Cape Mentelle, McHenry Hohnen, and Small Things Wine.

Small Things Wine is trying to make its mark on the world stage through producing wine in cans.

The Governor was struck by the scale of the event and how the relatively small Margaret River Wine region competes with bigger international players by producing world class wine.

It was the last event of a busy itinerary in England, Ireland, Switzerland and Germany where the Governor and Mrs Dawson were ‘telling and selling’ the great story of Western Australia.

It has included an audience with King Charles III.

