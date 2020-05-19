Virtual Tasting webinar series with an international flavour

The Department for Trade and Investment (DTI), in partnership with Wine Communicators of Australia are hosting an interactive webinar series for South Australian producers to learn best practice production and execution of Virtual Tastings, with a business to business (B2B) focus.

COVID-19 restrictions for both domestic and international travel, wineries ability to sell to their distributor base has been diminished.

Virtual tastings provide a perfect opportunity for businesses to broaden their reach without having to leave their backyard.

Wine Communicators of Australia have engaged Achieve Video Marketing to present this three-part series webinar and it will be hosted by RingCentral.

Achieve Video Marketing are South Australian based video marketers and experts that produce creative and entertaining videos for their clients, including the development of social media marketing plans.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact centre solutions for businesses worldwide.

Registration for this webinar series is open to South Australia wine producers and can be made here.

