Vines find their new ‘families’

In February 2019, devastating bushfires stormed The Topper’s Mountain vineyard. To help aid the gargantuan resurrection job, Topper’s My Vine Club is offering those interested the opportunity to adopt a young vine to replace one burnt by the fire.

It has been only ten days since Topper’s Mountain Wines offered their baby vines for adoption and already 36 of them found their new ‘parents’.

After extensive vineyard reworking from replacing kilometres of irrigation driplines, removing the dead vines to the replacement of hundreds of burnt posts, Topper’s are approaching the last and most important chapter of the vineyard resurrection.

The Topper’s team are now on the cusp of replanting all 3,000 of the vineyard’s dead vines. With that, there are now 3,000 baby vines looking for their new, supportive ‘parents’.

The My Vine Club is a chance for supporters of Topper’s Mountain Wines to help in the resurrection of the vineyard by investing in and nurturing the growth of a baby vine.

Altogether, the vineyard lost 13.3 per cent of its vines; mostly from the Gewurztraminer, Tempranillo and Tannat plantings, but there are some dead in all blocks.

The replanting job will begin in December.