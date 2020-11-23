‘Vine and Shine Trail’ puts Queensland winemakers on the map

The Sunshine State is stamping its mark on the Australian wine industry and proving there is more to enjoy beyond its iconic beaches, with today’s launch of The Vine and Shine Trail, Queensland’s first officially recognised wine journey.

The initiative connects more than 70 wineries across the state and encourages travellers to journey inland to explore picturesque vineyards and discover emerging varieties of wine.

Funded by the Australian Government’s Export and Regional Wine Support Package and the Queensland Government, the initiative has been spearheaded by the Queensland Wine Industry Association (QWIA) with support from Wine Australia.

The Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud said The Vine and Shine Trail is yet another reason to visit rural and regional Queensland.

“In my own electorate of Maranoa, the Granite Belt vineyards have wonderful cool climate wines. It’s a great excuse to head out to Stanthorpe, experience this beautiful region and taste some of our fantastic wine,” Minister Littleproud said.

QWIA President Mike Hayes said the trail provides an opportunity to showcase Queensland’s wine industry and places the state’s wine producers firmly on the map of Australia’s ‘must-visit’ wine regions.

“Queensland’s wineries, winemakers and viticulturists are redefining vineyards and varieties to meet our state’s unique climate conditions, helping us become known internationally for our emerging varieties and ‘vines of the future’,” said Hayes.

“The idea of the Vine and Shine Trail has been many years in the making. We now have a terrific platform to promote our unique tastes to the world, brought to life thanks to the funding we’ve received to develop our International Wine Strategy for Queensland.

“We’re proud that, after a 160-year-long journey, Queensland wine has truly come of age and is finally being taken seriously on both a national and international level. We look forward to welcoming many more visitors to our regions as a result of the launch of this trail. Our wines have been a best kept secret for too long. It’s time for everyone to get a taste of excellence, right here in Queensland.”

Wine Australia CEO Andreas Clark said that as visitors explore the Vine and Shine Trail they will be impressed by the calibre of wines and the tourism experience that Queensland wine regions offer.

“The trail is an exciting development for the Queensland wine sector as it leverages the state’s popularity as a tourism destination to promote its exceptional wine, food and tourism experiences.”

“I encourage local wine businesses and tourists alike to embrace this initiative, which I’m sure will increase cellar door visits and grow the sector’s contribution to the economy.”

The Vine and Shine Trail is a self-guided journey encompassing more than 70 vineyards and cellar doors across Queensland. To find out more about the trail visit: www.vineandshinetrail.com.au.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!