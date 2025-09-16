Vinarchy begins distribution of iconic wine brands in Australia and New Zealand

Vinarchy’s Hawke’s Bay-based brand Church Road Wines. Image courtesy Vinarchy

Vinarchy has officially assumed full distribution of its portfolio of wine brands, which it acquired form Pernod Ricard on 1 May 2025, including Jacob’s Creek, Stoneleigh, Church Road and Campo Viejo. The transition, effective 1 September, marks a major milestone since the completion of the merger of Accolade Wines and Pernod Ricard Winemakers to create Vinarchy earlier this year.

These brands can now be ordered directly through Vinarchy in Australia and New Zealand, following the conclusion of a short transitional distribution arrangement with Pernod Ricard.

Andrew Clarke, managing director of Australia and Zealand at Vinarchy, said the change strengthens the company’s leadership position in wine and long-term commitment to growing the category.

“This is a major milestone for Vinarchy, enabling us to work even more closely with our trade partners across our portfolio of incredible brands.

“We are excited to be able to deliver an even stronger wine focus and offer for our customers and consumers and look forward to working together to grow the wine category.”

The transition is backed by local teams in both markets, including a newly formed commercial team in New Zealand under general manager Kiri Hyde, designed to create a market-leading wine business and accelerate the growth of Vinarchy’s global and regional brands.

Vinarchy will continue to partner with Hancocks in New Zealand to distribute and represent the legacy Accolade portfolio of brands including Grant Burge, Mud House and Jam Shed.

In other markets around the world, Vinarchy has partnered with local distributors to ensure the “continuity and growth” of these brands.

