Vale Kenneth Brian Stonier AO 1932 – 2025

(Kenneth) Brian Stonier AO. Image courtesy Stonier Wines

The Australian wine community is mourning the passing of (Kenneth) Brian Stonier AO, a pioneer of the Mornington Peninsula wine industry and founder of Stonier Wines. Brian passed away peacefully at the age of 93, surrounded by his wife Noel, and their children Simon, Jenny and Sally.

A force in both the wine and publishing worlds, Brian stayed on as a member of the Stonier Wines board even after he sold the business. Stonier Wines returned to local ownership in 2022 when it was bought by the Drummond, McLeod, and Thickins families.

Aaron Drummond, managing director of Stonier Wines, paid tribute to the winery’s namesake.

“Brian was a pioneer of the Mornington Peninsula, and a champion of the Australian fine wine movement,” said Drummond. “His optimism, charisma and ambition drove Stonier and the region forward, both here and internationally, and for this we are incredibly grateful.”

Drummond also shared a notice to Stonier Wines’s network, acknowledging Brian’s life and lasting legacy.

“[Brian was] an incredible pioneer in publishing and the arts, but importantly for us, a pioneer in building the Mornington Peninsula wine industry,” said the notice. “Brian had an astonishing career across many different industries; Managing Director of Penguin Publishing, founder of Sun Books, Chairman of Macmillan Publishing, President of the Victorian College of the Arts, Board Member of the National Gallery of Victoria, The Arts Centre Trust, the Australia Council, The National Library and of course, founder of Stonier Winery in 1978,” the notice continued.

“Despite selling Stonier in the early 2000’s, Brian remained a board member and an active contributor to the business and the Peninsula for many years. When we purchased the winery in 2022, I rang Brian to let him know. He was so pleased the winery was back in local family ownership. He would call regularly to check in on our progress and was delighted to see the new wines and direction.

“Nick Ryan in the Weekend Australian last week commented: “Brian Stonier looked at an idiosyncratic site in a place where winegrowing was little more than a thought bubble, and saw a future filled with great Pinot and Chardonnay”.

“On Brian’s passing Andrew Caillard MW, commented “Brian made a big contribution to the world of fine wine”. In his 2018 book The Essence of Dreams Andrew wrote “when the UK’s Decanter Magazine announced Stonier’s 1997 Reserve Pinot Noir as the Best New World Red Wine…it felt like a coming of age for the region”.

“Brian didn’t want a funeral, but instead hoped friends and family would raise a glass and enjoy each other’s company.

“As the new custodians of this iconic winery, we thank you Brian for your vision and contribution, not just for this winery, but for the Mornington Peninsula region and the Australian fine wine movement. Rest in Peace Brian.”

