Updated cellar door guide to help drive visitor numbers in Tasmania

Wine lovers visiting Tasmania have a new guide to help them navigate their way around the island and its cellar doors over the coming year.

The island’s peak wine body, Wine Tasmania, has launched the 2019 Tasmanian Wine Trails guide, featuring 70 cellar doors and vineyards, together with complementary dining and visitor experiences.

The guide has been published annually since 2008 and continues to grow in popularity, distribution points being Visitor Information Centres, airports, cellar doors, accommodation, and attractions throughout the State. The guide also attracts significant visitation to its digital version.

Wine Tasmania’s CEO, Sheralee Davies, noted that visitor numbers to the island’s cellar doors continued to growth strongly and even more quickly than the number of overall visitors to Tasmania.

“Over the past year to June 2017, just under 300,000 of our interstate and international visitors called into a cellar door as part of their experience. That’s 23% of all visitors to Tasmania and reflects the continuing global interest in our wines”

“Whilst Tasmania only produces a modest quantity of wine, it has created records in 2018 in terms of the value of its wine”, she said.

Wine Tasmania’s 2018 vintage survey reported a record average price paid for Tasmanian wine grapes of $2,977 per tonne, with Tasmania producing just 0.91% of Australia’s total wine grapes but representing 4.37% of its value.

“Tasmania has built its reputation on outstanding quality wines and this reputation directly contributes to increasing demand for our wines and growing high value visitation to our cellar doors.”

The free Tasmanian Wine Trails publication reaches more than 250,000 people through the printed and interactive digital versions. Copies are available by contacting Wine Tasmania on 03 6223 3770 or mail@winetasmania.net.au, visiting here, and from cellar doors, airports, tourism outlets and visitor information centres.