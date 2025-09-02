Up-and-coming wine talent takes on the Sydney Royal Wine Show

Photo: Keshnee Mundaly at the 2025 Sydney Royal Wine Show. Image courtesy of RAS NSW

Nine wine scholarship recipients had the opportunity to participate in one of Australia’s oldest and most prestigious wine shows recently, as part of the RAS Foundation Sydney Royal Wine Scholarship program.

Funded by the Sydney Royal Wine Show, the Sydney Royal Wine Scholarships support wine professionals undertaking advanced training and assist in their professional development by inviting them to steward or be an associate judge at the 2025 Sydney Royal Wine Show.

One of the largest national wine shows in Australia, this year saw over 1,500 wines be assessed by 30 of the country’s finest judges, with exhibits recognised by a gold, silver, or bronze medal, depending on their score. Top performers in each category then competed for one of the prestigious champion trophies up for grabs.

During judging, scholarship recipients were able to meet these esteemed judges and train under the guidance of Sydney Royal Wine Show Chair of Judges and Owner of Hunter Valley Winery, De Iuliis Wines, Mike De Iuliis.

Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Sydney Royal Wine Committee Chair, Angus Barnes, said it is a privilege to support education and professional development within the Australian Wine Industry.

“It was such a pleasure to welcome such a talented and diverse group of wine professionals and students to this year’s Sydney Royal Wine Show,” Barnes said.

“As an organisation committed to advancing Australian agriculture through excellence and competition, we know how important it is to invest in the next generation, and we are honoured that we can take this even further by providing the opportunity for our scholars to gain practical experience alongside our expert judging panel.

“Congratulations to all of our outstanding scholars; I look forward to supporting them as they continue to develop their careers in the Australian wine industry.”

The nine wine scholars from across Australia have received up to $6000 to help advance their careers or support their studies in a wine-related field thanks to the Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development Scholarship or Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarship.

Photo: Hugh Spinaze at the 2025 Sydney Royal Wine Show. Image courtesy of RAS NSW

The recipients of the 2025 Sydney Royal Wine Study and Sydney Royal Professional Development Scholarships are:

Allana Wigley – Hunter Valley, NSW

– Hunter Valley, NSW Keshnee Mudaly – Hunter Valley, NSW

– Hunter Valley, NSW Samuel Rumpit – Hunter Valley, NSW

– Hunter Valley, NSW Luke Steele – Hunter Valley, NSW

– Hunter Valley, NSW Mitch McKenzie – Nuriootpa, SA

– Nuriootpa, SA Tim Castle – Macedon Ranges, VIC

– Macedon Ranges, VIC Markus Patz – Sydney, NSW

– Sydney, NSW Jacob Testoni – Griffith, NSW

– Griffith, NSW Hugh Spinaze – Maitland, NSW

Hugh Spinaze was also awarded the prestigious Peter Doyle Trophy as the best Associate Judge at the Sydney Royal Wine Show.

Applications for the 2026 Sydney Royal Wine Study and Sydney Royal Wine Professional Development Scholarship are currently open and will close on Monday, 8 September 2025.

More information about RAS Foundation scholarship programs and grants, can be found here.

Results from the 2025 Sydney Royal Wine Show, can be found here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!