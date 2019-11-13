Unity underpins wine sector success

The chief executive of Australian Grape & Wine (AGW), Tony Battaglene, was upbeat in his assessment of the organisation’s first-year performance at its inaugural annual general meeting held in Adelaide yesterday.

AGW was formed on 1 February 2019 following the merger of Wine Grape Growers Australian and the Winemakers’ Federation of Australia.

“Australian Grape & Wine has hit the ground running,” Battaglene said.

“In what has been a challenging year, with threats from the anti-alcohol lobby, increased regulation with mandatory pregnancy labelling, threats to the extension of container deposit schemes, drought, water shortages and an ACCC market study into the sector, we have had plenty on our plate.”

He went on to say, “The unity that we have been able to show to Government with a single voice has been very valuable in our advocacy efforts”.

Australian Grape & Wine chairman Sandy Clark, said, “There are many challenges ahead, and for our industry to grow and prosper we need to continue to work cooperatively within the sector and collaboratively with Government”.

“We will shortly be releasing a vision for the future and we are well placed to control our destiny. Our strong involvement from the industry in Australian Grape & Wine, and a solid revenue and membership base give us a springboard to help the sector grow and prosper. I congratulate the new Board and Committee members and look forward to another productive year in 2019-20.”

Australian Grape & Wine board directors for 2019-20 are:

Small Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives

James March, Heathvale Wines Pty Ltd (Chair)

Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi, Ballandean Estate Wines

Edward Swift, Printhie Wines

Rollo Crittenden, Crittenden Estate

Mary Hamilton, Hugh Hamilton Wines (Permanent Alternate)

Medium Winemakers’ Membership Committee Rrepresentatives

Alister Purbrick, Tahbilk Pty Ltd (Chair)

Victoria Angove, Angove Family Winemakers

Bill Moularadellis, Kingston Estate Wines Pty Ltd

Jeff McWilliam, McWilliam’s Wines Group Ltd

Robert Hill Smith, Yalumba Wine Company (Permanent Alternate)

Large Winemakers’ Membership Committee Representatives

Helen Strachan, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd (Chair)

Robert Cairns, Treasury Wine Estates

Dave Gorge, Accolade Wines

Luke Edwards, Casella Family Brands

Vignerons Committee Representatives

Andrew Weeks, Independent consultant (Chair)

Heather Webster, Independent grower and Chair of Wine Grape Council SA

Mardi Longbottom, Independent grower and Senior Viticulturist Australian Wine Research Institute

Colin Bell, AHA Viticulture

Ben Rose, Performance Viticulture (Permanent Alternate)

Members appointed to the four committees are:

2019 – 20 Small Winemakers’ Membership Committee

James March, Heathvale Wines Pty Ltd (South Australian Wine Industry Association) (Chair)

Edward Swift, Printhie Wines

Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi, Ballandean Estate Wines (Queensland Wine Industry Association)

Rollo Crittenden, Crittenden Wines (Wine Victoria)

Mary Hamilton, Hugh Hamilton Wines

Belinda Chambers, Lake Moodemere Estate

Sarah Collingwood, Four Winds Vineyard

Mark Bourne (New South Wales Wine Industry Association)

Larry Jorgenson (Wines of Western Australia)

Chris Pfeiffer OAM, Pfeiffer Wines

Cath Oates, Oates Ends

Sarah McDougall, Lake George Winery

David O’Leary, O’Leary Walker Wines

2019 – 20 Medium Winemakers’ Membership Committee

Alister Purbrick, Tahbilk Pty Ltd (Chair)

Mitchell Taylor, Taylors Wines Pty Ltd

Robert Hill Smith, Yalumba Family Vignerons

Victoria Angove, Angove Family Winemakers

Bill Moularadellis, Kingston Estate Wines Pty Ltd

Jeff McWilliam, McWilliam’s Wines Group

Simone Tierney, Zilzie Wines

Sean Cole, CCW Cooperative Limited

2019 – 20 Large Winemakers’ Membership Committee

Helen Strachan, Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd (Chair)

Robert Cairns, Treasury Wine Estates

Dave Gorge, Accolade Wines

Luke Edwards, Casella Family Brands

2019 – 20 Vignerons Membership Committee

Andrew Weeks, Independent consultant (Chair)

Heather Webster, Independent grower and Chair of Wine Grape Council SA

Mardi Longbottom, Independent grower and Senior Viticulturist Australian Wine Research Institute

Colin Bell, AHA Viticulture

Ben Rose, Performance Viticulture

Ashley Keegan, The FABAL Group

David Travers, Independent grower

Jenny Venus, BC Contracting

Sami Gilligan, The Wetlands Vineyard