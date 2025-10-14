Unique grape-sharing project returns to SA wine region

Producers of the 2024 vintage wines (L-R): Brendon Keys from BK Wines, Anita Goode from Wangolina Wines and Lauren Langfield from Lauren Langfield Wine. Image courtesy Langhorne Creek Grape and Wine Inc

A unique grape-sharing project in Langhorne Creek, South Australia is returning for a fourth vintage, this time with a focus on Cabernet Sauvignon.

For its 2026 edition, Project 5255 will shine a spotlight exclusively on one of Langhorne Creek’s signature varieties, a grape that has helped define the region’s identity.

Three winemakers from other wine regions across Australia will be invited to craft their own one-of-a-kind version of Langhorne Creek Cabernet Sauvignon with up to two tonnes of the variety gifted to each successful applicant.

As well as the opportunity to make a Langhorne Creek wine in their own style, for free, the winemakers will also receive mentoring support from local grape growers and producers.

These mentors will take the winemakers from harvest through to bottling of a 100% Langhorne Creek Cabernet Sauvignon under their own label.

Langhorne Creek Grape & Wine winemaker committee chair Sam Watkins said he is excited about the next vintage of Project 5255 and its focus on a single variety.

“Cabernet Sauvignon has long been a standout variety of Langhorne Creek and we’re now inviting others to discover what makes these grapes so special.

“Successful winemakers will have access to a diverse selection of Cabernet Sauvignon fruit, handpicked to match their individual winemaking styles – including grapes from a variety of vine ages, clones, soils, and viticultural practices.

“Showcasing the terroir of the Creek and its premium fruit has always been the main objective of this project and this vintage’s focus on Cabernet Sauvignon will help enforce this message.”

Since its launch, Project 5255 has produced nine wines across three vintages, with styles as varied as Prosecco, Fiano, Sangiovese, Grenache, Malbec, and Cabernet Franc. Now, with a single-variety focus, the 2026 edition is set to take the project to the next level.

Participants of the inaugural 2020 vintage were Charlotte Hardy of Charlotte Dalton Wines, Rob Mack of Aphelion Wines and Turon White of Turon Wines, delivering a Fiano, a Malbec and a Grenache.

Turon White said it was a privilege to be involved in the program, noting that it gave him experience in winemaking outside of his comfort zone.

“Having focused most of my career on cool climate wine making it was a fantastic opportunity to get outside my comfort zone and experience a new region with new soils, varieties and growing conditions,” said White. “Having always admired Grenache from afar I was excited to explore the possibilities of this variety with the guidance of local growers and winemakers.”

“Overall, it was an amazing and totally immersive experience that I enjoyed and learnt from so much so that I made a second wine from the Creek in 2021. I could not recommend this project strongly enough for any winemakers thinking of participating in 2022.”

In 2022, Natillie Johnston of Tillie J Wines in the Yarra Valley produced a Grenache, Riley Harrison from Harrison Wines delivered a Malbec, and Greg Clack and Kate Horstmann from XO Wines made a Prosecco.

“Project 5255 presented itself as the perfect opportunity to challenge my winemaking skills by pushing me out of my Yarra Valley comfort zone to work with a variety I had never had the chance to work with before,” said Johnston.

“As an out-of-state participant, it was an amazing launch platform for me to expand my wine label into a different state. The support from the Langhorne Creek community has just been phenomenal – such an interesting and diverse region with so much to offer for up-and-coming producers!”

The 2024 vintage saw a Sangiovese from Brendon Keys of BK Wines, a Malbec from Anita Goode of Wangolina Wines and a Cabernet Franc from Lauren Langfield of Lauren Langfield Wines.

“What’s been especially exciting is seeing how much recognition Project 5255 is now getting out in the world,” said Langfield. “At recent tasting events, wine buyers and industry professionals are not only familiar with the program, but they’re genuinely curious and interested in the wines and stories coming out of it. That kind of response speaks volumes about the quality and integrity of what’s being done here.

“I’d highly recommend getting involved. It’s more than a winemaking project, it’s a community building experience.”

Following their involvement with Project 5255, several of the winemakers continue to work with Langhorne Creek fruit, another important aspect of this project.

Anyone with a Producer’s License is eligible to apply for Project 5255. The opportunity only comes around once every two years.

Applications for Project 5255’s 2026 Cabernet Edition close on 30 November 2025. T&Cs and application form: https://www.langhornecreek.com/project-5255.

