Unique 24-vintage collection of Te Mata Coleraine up for auction

Image: Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction 2019

The 2020 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction (HBWA) will put distinctive wine lots up for grabs including a 24-vintage collection of Te Mata Coleraine.

The pre-tasting event, being held on August 19, is an opportunity for people to sample the 41 auction lots which will be up grabs a month later at the main auction event at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Over 600 guests will be in attendance at what is now known as New Zealand’s premier wine event.

HBWA general manager Elisha Milmine said, “We are thrilled with how the tickets have been snapped up for the pre-tasting event and, with only 650 tickets available to the Wine Auction in September, we will now be focusing our energies on selling this event out too”.

This year’s auction sees some of Hawke’s Bays’ most prestigious wineries providing 41 unique never-to-be-repeated lots of wine, many of which are being specially blended, just for the event.

Milmine said, “We also have an exciting addition to be auctioned this year. A unique 24-vintage collection of Te Mata Coleraine, 1994 – 2018 (minus non-producing 2012)”.

“Opportunities to acquire a piece of New Zealand heritage like this are exceedingly rare.”

In 2018 a Coleraine vertical collection of 32 vintages went for $19,000 under the hammer at auction.

