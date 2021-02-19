Unearthing one of the greats: Gemtree Subterra Shiraz

He says that being able to bury a prime example of Gemtree’s high quality Shiraz wine, which in this case retails for $260 per bottle of the 200 or so made each year, is something that started out as an in-house experiment, but later turned out to create an enormous potential for bringing winemaking back to its roots.

“So being biodynamic and organic winemakers, we are focused on making our wines as natural as possible, but that is not to say we’re natural winemakers, we just grow fruit as naturally as we can,” Brown said.

“So then, we had to translate that one step further into the winemaking. Once you make a wine, that natural winemaking process can happen very quickly and very simply without intervention from human beings. If the conditions are right and the season is good, that will occur naturally.

“So if you’re going to preserve the true character of the vintage, the variety, the place, and the story of a wine, the best place to do that is under the ground. So in 2016, we were sitting around the cellar, and during a conversation we said, well, let’s do this as an experiment.