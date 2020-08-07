UK favourite Jam Shed relaunches in Australia with two delicious wine varietals

Image: @theworldlovesmelbourne

Following its success in the UK and the growing global consumer demand for sweeter profile wines, Jam Shed – part of the Accolade Wines portfolio – is relaunching in the Australian market with two varietals, a delicious Shiraz and Red Blend.

Since its debut in the UK in 2017 with Jam Shed Shiraz, the wine brand has experienced a significant growth in value (over 98% in past year alone) 1 whilst also becoming Amazon’s third bestselling red wine with a 4.6/5 rating.

Notably, Jam Shed has over £1.8 million bottles in annual sales, the third largest contributor to wine category growth in the UK and is ranked as the 15th largest Australian wine brand.

Now, Jam Shed is hoping to replicate its popularity in Australia. Jam Shed winemaker Paul Burnett explains, “It’s been great to see how quickly the UK fell in love with Jam Shed Shiraz since launching 3 years ago. With the recent increase in Australian consumer demand for smooth (71%) and sweet (59%) red wines, we are excited to relaunch Jam Shed to Australia ahead of the summer season.”

Crafted from fruit sourced from South Eastern Australia, predominantly the Riverland region in South Australia, Jam Shed wines have been inspired by the Jam Shed which has played a crucial role in the area’s development through both jam and wine production for well over a century. With the warm summer days and endless sunshine, the Riverland climate provides the ideal conditions for ripe fruit flavours and sugars to develop, creating juicy mouth-watering wines with generous varietal characters.

Paul continues, “Crafted to be delicious and uncomplicated, with a smooth, rich and fruity profile, Jam Shed is a great introduction to the red wine category for new wine drinkers, or even beer or cider drinkers. Full of flavour, Jam Shed wines are easy drinking and perfect for enjoying on their own, pairing with food or as an aperitif on a warm summer’s evening.”

Ideal to serve with strong cheeses such as vintage cheddar or stilton, the Jam Shed Shiraz is deep ruby red in colour with a cherry and slightly spiced aroma. On the palate, this wine has lifted flavours of ripe red fruits, a balanced acid and soft layers of tannin to provide length and finesse whilst finishing soft. Meanwhile the Jam Shed Red Blend is an opaque purple with lifted notes of blackberry and black cherry, fully of blackberry jam flavours, soft tannins and a clean finish. The perfect wine to enjoy with red meat or rich tomato-based pasta dishes.

Jam Shed Shiraz and Jam Shed Red Blend is available now in Liquorland, First Choice, Vintage Cellars and independent retailers at RRP $18.00.